Belsinger, Andrew I. 72, husband of Debra S. Wendt Belsinger, of Lititz. February 18, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Draper, Catherine 73, of Columbia. February 17, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Fisher, Leah S. 69, wife of Ben S. Fisher, Jr., of Gap. February 20, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hackman, Bonnie Sue 65, of Lancaster. February 18, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Oxenreider, Kenneth C. 48, of Willow Street. February 19, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Pfeiff, Penni 62, wife of Darel Pfeiff, of Lititz. February 18, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reynolds, Charles E. 83, husband of Jeanette Reynolds, of Lancaster. February 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Smith, Darla A. 51, of Oxford. February 17, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Stoltzfus, Theodore C. Son of Chris and Sylvia (Beachy) Stoltzfus, of Lancaster. February 15, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stork, Leon M. 94, of Sinking Spring. February 19, 2020. Grose, A Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Youndt, Kerry L. 74, husband of Roxanne (Warren) Youndt, of Stevens. December 21, 2019. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909