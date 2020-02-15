Blantz, Clair N. 78, husband of Helen Stockbauer Blantz, formerly of Marietta. February 13, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dempster, Donald W. 89, of Landisville. February 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Gibble, Glenn S. 86, of Lebanon. February 12, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Graffius, Yvonne L. 83, wife of Herbert M. Graffius, of Lititz. February 13, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Icenhour, Kevin Scott 50, of Little Britain. February 9, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Keene, Lura M. 98, formerly of Quarryville. February 11, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Mattia, Ronald L. 81, husband of Catherine Mattia, formerly of Lancaster. February 11, 2020. Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 910-791-4444
Prange, Douglas R. 85, husband of Doris A. Kauffman Prange, of Oxford. February 13, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Ulrich, Charles William III 78, husband of Debra K. (Efaw), of Ephrata. February 12, 2020. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227
Wood, Yvonne B. 83, of Quarryville. February 14, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530