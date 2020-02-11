Fesko, Robert J. 92, husband of Carol, of Lititz. February 10, 2020. Grabowski Funeral Home, 570-385-7350
Gentzler, Nancy J. 87, of Columbia. February 8, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Kelley, Marilyn J. 73, of Lancaster. February 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Lehman, M. Louisa 94, formerly of Lancaster. February 6, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Lipman, Max A. 72, of Annville. February 10, 2020. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Magis, Grace M. (Duvall Mummau) 90, of Mountville. February 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Mangos, Stavros S. 69, of Millersville. February 9, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Martin, Arlene S. 87, of Terre Hill. February 9, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Palmatier, Harold J. 95, of Quarryville. February 8, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Prange, Park Pickell 83, husband of Hazel Wells Prange, of Kirkwood. February 8, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Stegeman, Ezra Lincoln Infant son of Joshua Lee and Erika Marie (Monroe) Stegeman, of Lititz. February 2, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
White, Alice L. 91, of Manheim. February 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341