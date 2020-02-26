Benedict, Clyde E. 87, of Garden Spot Village. February 25, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Bowers, Kenneth J. 55, of Frederica, Delaware. February 22, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Breneman, Doris J. 80. February 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Burk, Catherine A. 92, of Lancaster. February 21, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Crone, Robert Jr. 53, of Mountville. February 20, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Gebbia, George L. 79, husband of Christine Drill Gebbia, of Gordonville. February 21, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Grosh, Janet Elizabeth 77, wife of Dr. William B. Grosh, of Lititz. February 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lowry, Jean 74, wife of Blaine Lowry, of Manheim. February 22, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McCoy, Ellen 58, wife of Brian McCoy, of Lancaster. February 21, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Raifsnider, Ida A. 82, wife of Lloyd M. Raifsnider, Jr., of Mount Joy. February 24, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Russell, Jeffrey Thomas 48, of Wrightsville. February 20, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Saxberg, Sylvia A. 87, wife of Jeffrey N. Saxberg, of Peach Bottom. February 25, 2020. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Schmuck, Clair Preston 69, husband of Barbara (Leaman) Schmuck, of Reinholds. February 24, 2020. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Smolen, Tyler A. 26, of Lancaster. February 22, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Stauffer, Roy W. 90, of Lititz. February 23, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Wright, Bernadette M. 75 of Lancaster. February 22, 2020. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776