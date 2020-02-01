Benton, Brian K. 48, of Ronks, January 30, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Berryhill, Christina M. 89, wife of George D. Berryhill, Sr., of Palmyra. January 30, 2020. Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-533-7700
Crowther, Salvatore T. 24, of New Holland. January 29, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
De Angelis, Joseph A. 90, husband of Dorothy J. De Angelis, of Lancaster. January 30, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Delancy, Robert Maxwell 91, of Quarryville. January 29, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Esch, Jacob G. 84, husband of Katie King Esch, of Dornsife. January 31, 2020. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, 717-692-3298
Lausch, Ralph T. 70, husband of Sherrill Eckman Lausch, of Lancaster. January 29, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Stoltzfus, Anthony G. 49, husband of Diane L. Stoltzfus, of New Holland. January 29, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stoltzfus, Rebecca L. 46, wife of Samuel R. Stoltzfus, of Narvon. January 31, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Withers, Douglas L. Walker, 74, husband of Ina Syphard Withers, formerly of Ephrata. January 30, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967