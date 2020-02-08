Allen, William H. 85, husband of Marie A. Allen (McMichael), of Lancaster. January 31, 2020

Beiler, Nancy H. 97, of 99 Witmer Rd., Lancaster. February 6, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Blank, Naomi K. 71, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. February 7, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Fauser, Christiana K. 79, wife of Paul F. Fauser, Jr., of Manheim. February 6, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Geiger, Fred C. Jr. Of Lancaster. February 4, 2020. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

King, Annie L. 77, of Kirkwood. February 6, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Smith, Albert D. 80, husband of Nancy Williams Smith, of Gap. February 5, 2020. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Stauffer, Carol A. 64 of Lebanon. February 5, 2020. Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272

Stoltzfoos, Wilmer S. 87, husband of Lydia Fisher, of Leola. February 7, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Stoltzfus, Amos B. 86, husband of Annie E. Stoltzfus, of Gordonville. February 6, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Tyger, Delores H. (Hull) 89, Elizabethtown. February 6, 2020. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Weller-Shaw, Judie A. 77, wife of Wayne Shaw. February 4, 2020. Boakes Funeral Home, 609-625-2324

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter