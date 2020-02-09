Althouse, Charles J. 82, husband of Kay (McGill) Althouse, of Lancaster. February 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Andrewlavage, Gary D. 61, husband of Christine Andrewlavage, of Elizabethtown. February 4, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bushong, Raymond 95, husband of Beatrice Boorse Bushong, of Lancaster. February 5, 2020. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Cameron, Kathleen D. 56, of Lancaster. February 2, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Clevenstine, Elizabeth Jane Of Lancaster. February 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Deater, Ronald G. Of Lancaster. January 31, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fishel, Edward M. II Husband of Barbara , of Gearhart, MD. January 30, 2020
Geisenberger, Rosalind Printz Of Lancaster County. February 7, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Good, John S. 78, husband of Margaret (DiBenetetto) Good, of Honey Brook. February 7, 2020. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Guarino, Judith 76, of Lancaster. February 6, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Henny, Richard Clifford 77, of Murrells Inlet, SC. February 5, 2020. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 843-651-1440
Hook, Melissa Ann Breitenbach 48, wife of Michael William Hook, II, of Lancaster. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kearns, Mary Elizabeth 76, wife of Jon G. Walker, of Lancaster. February 3, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kirkham, Christopher Caton 52, husband of Heather Steele Kirkham, of Wadsworth, IL. January 17, 2020. Sambrano Funeral Home, 847-571-7719
Lesko, Kurt 56, of Sinking Springs. February 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Lewis, Susan M. 63, wife of William D. Lewis, of Lancaster. February 5, 2020. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Matsuda, Tsuru (Hokama) 102, of Elizabethtown. February 6, 2020. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Miller, Harry E. 64, husband of Darlene (Derr) Miller, of Dagsboro, DE. January 31, 2020. Watson Funeral Home, 302-934-7842
Mitchell, Owen S. 91, husband of Evelyn D. (Gable) Mitchell, of Terre Hill. February 7, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Obin, Barbara C. 79, wife of Andrew S. Obin, Jr., of Columbia. February, 3, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Pfautz, Larry R. 74, of Ephrata. February 5, 2020. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Riegel, Janice 81, wife of Walter E. Riegel, Jr., of Willow Valley Community. February 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rosenberger, Margaret S. 89, wife of W. Clemens Rosenberger, of Lititz. February 2, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shuder, Frank Louis 88, of Lancaster. February 2, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Tangert, Barry R. 76, husband of Donna Fisher Tangert, of Lancaster. February 5, 2020. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Taylor, Daniel Watkins 90, of WillowStreet. January 29, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Vargas Galarza, Emilia 100, of Lancaster. January 30, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Verkouw, Peter Francis 87, of Willow Valley Retirement Community. February 2, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Vidzicki, Edward, Sr. 82, husband of Alice Marie (Hall) Vidzicki, of Auburn. February 3, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Way, June E. 90, of Salunga. February 8, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Winn, Nancy Ellen (Keyes) 67, of Lancaster. February 3, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100