Cahill, Edward F. 92, of Stevens. February 9, 2020. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Cunningham, Robert L. 64, husband of Beth (Harms) Cunningham, of Wrightsville. February 10, 2020. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Fisher, Leah S. 83, of Christiana. February 10, 2020. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Haines, Kathryn Marie 71, of Lancaster. February 9, 2020. Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, 724-437-1115
Hollinger, Lois Elaine Shirk 90, formerly of Lititz. February 9, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Keller, Elvialou J. 86, wife of Richard M. Keller, of Manheim. February 11, 2020. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Martin, Clifford L. 72, husband of Betty L. (Martin) Martin, of Ephrata. February 9, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Maser, Patricia Ann 85, of New Holland. February 7, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Rapp, Joan M. 59, of Marietta. February 9, 2020. Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-426-3614
Ressler, Stephen K. 54, husband of Bonita M. Ressler, of Newmanstown. February 10, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Shuyler, Richard R. 75, of Willow Street. February 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Stetler, Keith James 67, husband of Gail E. (Deaner), of Lancaster. February 8, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Zink, Robert G. 102, of Mount Joy. January 21, 2020. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441