Axe, Wayne D. 56, husband of Lynn Christine Walton Axe, of Quarryville. February 8, 2020. Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3272
Groff, L. Lucille 75, a resident of Keystone Villa, Ephrata. February 11, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Kovalchik, Madalyn L. 94, of Lititz. February 11, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Loraw, Shirley 70, of Holtwood. February 11, 2020. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Misel, Thomaseen O. 65, of 1020 Park Ave., Columbia. February 10, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Moran, William Joseph, Jr. 74, husband of Debbie, formerly of Lancaster. February 10, 2020.
Stuck, Kathleen F. Goshorn 78, wife of Clarence Stuck, of Manheim. February 9, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Thomas, Robert L. 84, of Spring Grove. February 10, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Wright, Nathaniel 77, of Lancaster. February 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661