Bates, Walter L. 86, of Lancaster, January 21, 2020. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Gehr, Irene R. 100, formerly of Ephrata. January 31, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Horst, Luke L. 97, of Landis Homes. January 29, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Kreider, Janet H. 91, of Lititz. January 28, 2020. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Lefever, Charles J. 83, husband of Nancy E. (Trout) Axe Lefever, of Willow Street. February 1, 2020. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Lutz, Nancy A. 94, of Lancaster. February 1, 2020. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Twigg, Naomi L. 73. January 30, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter