Beiler, Nancy H. 97, of 99 Witmer Rd., Lancaster. February 6, 2020. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Burkhart, A. Stanley 84, husband of Barbara A. Burkhart. February 6, 2020. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Heck, Ruth E. 83, of Ephrata. February 5, 2020. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hirko, Andrew W. 81, husband of Sandi Hirko. February 1, 2020. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Lepore, Benjamin Franklin III 41, husband of Stephanie M. (Foulks) Lepore, of York. February 4, 2020. Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216

Levy, Shelly B. 61 of New York City. February 4, 2020. Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 212-769-4400

McClain, Ernie L. 41, of Lancaster. January 31, 2020.

Nickey, Rajean (Bortner) 80, wife of Robert S. Nickey, Jr., of Lancaster. February 5, 2020. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Renier, Nancy T. 85, of Quarryville. February 5, 2020. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Shillow, Elizabeth Joanne 89, of Masonic Village. February 5, 2020. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

