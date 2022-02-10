Bateman, Jill D. Butterfoss
75, wife of Gordon Bateman, of Landisville. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bedwell, Franklin L.
81, husband of Judy (Shaub) Bedwell, of Lancaster. February 4, DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Berry, Mary J. *
74, of Lititz. February 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Boyd, Ann M.
83, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Buckwalter, Brenda Kay
67, of New Holland. January 30, 2022. Carolina Cremation, 980-237-1731
Geib, Homer E.
81, husband of Verda Mast Geib, of East Petersburg. January 30, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Heilman, Ziegler
Husband of Christine (Hewett) Heilman, of Elizabethtown. February 1, 2022.
Henry, Anna L.
98, formerly of Millersville. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Horn, William R.
71, husband of Mary Ann (Gehman) Horn, of Leola. February 4, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kling, Anna M. *
83, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lavin, Thomas Patrick *
70, husband of Anne D. (Duignan) Lavin, of Elizabethtown. February 6, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Miller, Jane A. (Kemp)
88, formerly of Lititz. February 7, 2022. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 610-944-9900
Reidenbaugh, Mary E. (Zook)
91, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schmitt, Albert J., Sr.
94, husband of Doris Resch Schmitt, of Columbia. February 5, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Sherman, Beryl R.
February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Soders, Maria C. (Torres)
73, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Traub, Dennis W. *
79, spouse of Victor Still, of Marietta. February 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Trout, Marie Lynn
56, of Lebanon. February 5, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Weinstein, Mary J.
79, of Manheim. February 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341