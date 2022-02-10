Bateman, Jill D. Butterfoss 

75, wife of Gordon Bateman, of Landisville. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Bedwell, Franklin L.  

81, husband of Judy (Shaub) Bedwell, of Lancaster. February 4, DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Berry, Mary J. * 

74, of Lititz. February 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Boyd, Ann M.  

83, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Buckwalter, Brenda Kay  

67, of New Holland. January 30, 2022. Carolina Cremation, 980-237-1731 

Geib, Homer E.  

81, husband of Verda Mast Geib, of East Petersburg. January 30, 2022.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Heilman, Ziegler  

Husband of Christine (Hewett) Heilman, of Elizabethtown. February 1, 2022. 

Henry, Anna L.  

98, formerly of Millersville. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Horn, William R.  

71, husband of Mary Ann (Gehman) Horn, of Leola. February 4, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Kling, Anna M. * 

83, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Lavin, Thomas Patrick * 

70, husband of Anne D. (Duignan) Lavin, of Elizabethtown. February 6, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Miller, Jane A. (Kemp)  

88, formerly of Lititz. February 7, 2022. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 610-944-9900 

Reidenbaugh, Mary E.  (Zook)  

91, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Schmitt,  Albert J., Sr. 

94, husband of Doris Resch Schmitt, of Columbia. February 5, 2022.  Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Sherman, Beryl R.  

February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Soders, Maria C. (Torres)  

73, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Traub, Dennis W. * 

79, spouse of Victor Still, of Marietta. February 8, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Trout, Marie Lynn 

56, of Lebanon. February 5, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Weinstein, Mary J.  

79, of Manheim. February 7, 2022.  Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

