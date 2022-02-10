Andrews, Marie V. (Lewis)*
92, of Elizabethtown. February 02, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Bailey, Sharon M.
62, fiancée of Antonio A. Owens, of Howard Avenue, Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Chalfant, David J.
Of Millersville. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Coches, Robert Charles
79, of East Manchester Township. February 6, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551
De Vries, James N.
86, of Robesonia. February 3, 2022. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc., 610-678-3461
Fenninger, Darlene M.
86, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Hathaway, Isaac Jr. *
96, husband of Eleanor Hathaway, of Ithaca, NY. January 28, 2022. Bangs Funeral Home, 607-272-1922
Horst, Lowell
79, husband of Carolyn M. (Longenecker) Horst, of Hummelstown. February 6, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Joelson, Donna Mae
77, of Christiana. December 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Kurczewski, James Joseph
44, of Lancaster. January 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Longenecker, Carl H.
93, of Lititz. February 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Miller-Pearsall, Noya R. *
46, wife of Altrell Pearsall, of Harrisburg. February 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Powers, James A.*
75, husband of Marie (Finocchiaro) Powers, of Kinzers. February 6, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Roop, Donald G.
83, husband of Audrey A. (Rowe) Roop, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Roschel, Daniel L., Jr.
87, formerly of Manor Township. February 4, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Rumbaugh, Sharon L.
74, wife of Ross Rumbaugh, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, James Willison III*
88, husband of Caro W. (Ray) Smith, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Stambaugh, Marie S. *
65, wife of Kermit Stambaugh, Sr., of Gettysburg. February 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Thompson, Ronald W.
76, husband of Marry Anne (Cole) Thompson, of Marietta. February 5, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.,
717-653-5441
Weaver, Idella M.
91, formerly of Quarryville. February 6, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272