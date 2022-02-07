Bell, Michael David *
43, husband of Kelly B. (Pfautz) Bell, of Akron. February 5, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-859-1230
Eberly, Miriam
85, of Landis Homes, Lititz. February 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Lapp, Lillian B.
16 months, daughter of Samuel F. and Barbara Beiler Lapp, of 94 Glenbrook Rd., Leola. February 5, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lefever, Shirley M.
89,of Stevens. February 3, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Miller, Wilbur D.
86, of New Holland. February 5, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Nikolaus, Donald Herbert
79, husband of Elizabeth (Rankin) Nikolaus, of Silver Spring. February 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Refford, Minnie P.
89, wife of Lloyd A. Refford, Sr., of Honey Brook. February 2, 2022. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914
Reineberg, Cleta Marie
Of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. February 5, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Riehl, Menno S.
80, husband of Lydia Riehl, of Leola. February 5, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Smucker, Susie F.
90, of 2151 Forry Rd., Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Stoltzfus, Daniel F.
73, husband of Sarah S. Miller Stoltzfus, of 187 Bartville Road, Kirkwood. February 6, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272