Bell, Michael David * 

43, husband of Kelly B. (Pfautz) Bell, of Akron. February 5, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-859-1230 

Eberly, Miriam  

85, of Landis Homes, Lititz. February 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444       

Lapp, Lillian B.  

16 months, daughter of Samuel F. and Barbara Beiler Lapp, of 94 Glenbrook Rd., Leola. February 5, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833    

Lefever, Shirley M.  

89,of Stevens. February 3, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531  

Miller, Wilbur D.  

86, of New Holland. February 5, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Nikolaus, Donald Herbert 

79, husband of Elizabeth (Rankin) Nikolaus, of Silver Spring. February 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370     

Refford, Minnie P.  

89, wife of Lloyd A. Refford, Sr., of Honey Brook. February 2, 2022. The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 610-273-3914    

Reineberg, Cleta Marie 

Of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. February 5, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Riehl, Menno S.  

80, husband of Lydia Riehl, of Leola. February 5, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Smucker, Susie F.  

90, of 2151 Forry Rd., Lancaster. February 6, 2022.  Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Stoltzfus, Daniel F.  

73, husband of Sarah S. Miller Stoltzfus, of 187 Bartville Road, Kirkwood. February 6, 2022.  Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

 

