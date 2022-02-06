Biehn, Walter L.
88, husband of Carolyn (Collins) Biehn, of New Holland. February 3, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Brubaker, Eugene R. *
83, husband of Nancy Brubaker, of Elizabethtown. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brubaker, Paul Robert
89, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Charles, Terry L. Sr.
January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Collemacine, Edward R.
64, husband of Carol (Becker) Collemacine, of Denver. February 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Corcoran, John Joseph
Husband of Madolyn Corcoran, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cox, Beatrice Blanche (Barr)
97, of Dorothea Park. January 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Darrenkamp, Margaret Mary
January 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Denison, Rae L.
46, wife of Brent D. Denison, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Dunn, Claudette
82, of Mount Joy. February 2, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Eberly, Miriam
85, of Landis Homes, Lititz. February 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Eshleman, Mary Elizabeth (Newcomer)
97, of Londonderry Village. February 3, 2022. Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-867-4811
Flanagan, Charles James *
59, husband of Quynh-Hoa Nguyen, of Ephrata. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Garman, Millard E.
73, of Elkton, MD. January 29, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Gerhart, Glenn E.
79, husband of Donna (Scheetz) Gerhart, of Stevens. February 4, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Good, John A. Jr.
79, husband of Linda (Stehman) Good, of Elizabethtown. February 3, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Haines, Dorothy Mable
97, of Santee, South Carolina. January 27, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551
Harnish, Paul M.
84, husband of Dorothy, formerly of Lancaster. January 22, 2022. Shelly Funeral Home, 215-343-3040
Harris, Charles E. II
57, husband of Nancy E. (Haffner) Harris, formerly of Ephrata. February 2, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Heckman, Ted Jay
66, husband of Patti (Quinn) Heckman. January 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hernandez, Amy Jo *
33, wife of Manny, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Herr, E. Marvin
94, of Willow Street. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hiestand,John M.
82, husband of Phyllis F. Shifflet Hiestand, of Elizabethtown. February 2, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Holdren, Serayah N.
25, wife of Christopher Duncan, of Norfolk, VA. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Horning, Carol F.
75, wife of Donald M. Horning, of New Holland. January 31, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hul, Sea
80, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jones, Edward L., Jr.
96, husband of Ruth (Coulson) Jones, of Lititz. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kirchgessner, Kenneth
83, husband to Joanne (Sener) Kirchgessner, of Lancaster. January 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Kreider, Cathy J.
66, wife of Robert L. Kreider, Jr., of West Hempfield Township. February 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Leid, Jeff A. *
54, of Ephrata. February 4, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Lesher, Mark S. Sr.
54, husband of Alice M. (Nolan) Lesher, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Markovich, Louis *
89, husband of Mary (Sahlanis) Markovich, of Ephrata. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Misciagna, Betty Louise
82, wife of Albert Misciagna, of Lititz. December 31, 2021. O'Leary Funeral Home LTD, 610-259-1959
Morris, Sabrina A.
52, of Lititz. January 30, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Ness, Linda L.
66, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Newlin, Nancy Jo
84. February 1, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Neupauer, Donald E.
83, husband of Frances E. (Mollet) Neupauer, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nicodemus, Barry L.
75, of Holtwood. January 29, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Nikolaus, Donald Herbert
79, husband of Elizabeth (Rankin) Nikolaus, of Silver Spring. February 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Oyola, William L.*
40, husband of Andrea (Shank) Oyola, of Marietta. February 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Plank, Victor H. *
73, of Lancaster. January 29, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Radle, Larry Owen
73, husband of Linda Radle, of Mount Joy. February 1, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Ream, Arlene
91, of Lititz. February 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Reider, Joan Y.
79, of Narvon. February 2, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Rivera, Carlos
73, of Lancaster, companion of Judith Santiago. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rohrer, Susan L.
74, formerly of Strasburg. February 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Rohrer, Thomas J.
70, husband of Leslie (Eshelman) Rohrer, of Lancaster. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Schroeder, Sally A.
72, wife of Robert H. Schroeder, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Showalter, Daniel J.
43, of Reinholds. February 3, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Stark, Elsie*
88, of Willow Street. January 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Stotz, Earl
67, husband of Roberta Stahl Stotz, of Columbia. February 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stringer, Richard P.
81, of Wyomissing. January 26, 2022. Lutz Funeral Home, 610-376-7121
Truitt, Virginia May
98, of Ephrata. January 25, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Youse, Samuel R. A.
95, husband of Ethel (Grimes), of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Zieber, Jane Aukamp
90, wife of Kenneth W. Zieber, of 9 Marie Drive, Quarryville. January 14, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530