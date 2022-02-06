Biehn, Walter L.  

88, husband of Carolyn (Collins) Biehn, of New Holland. February 3, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Brubaker, Eugene R. * 

83, husband of Nancy Brubaker, of Elizabethtown. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100     

Brubaker, Paul Robert  

89, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Charles, Terry L. Sr.  

January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Collemacine, Edward R.  

64, husband of Carol (Becker) Collemacine, of Denver. February 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Corcoran, John Joseph  

Husband of Madolyn Corcoran, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Cox, Beatrice Blanche (Barr) 

97, of Dorothea Park. January 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Darrenkamp, Margaret Mary  

January 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Denison, Rae L.  

46, wife of Brent D. Denison, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Dunn, Claudette 

82, of Mount Joy. February 2, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Eberly, Miriam  

85, of Landis Homes, Lititz. February 2, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Eshleman, Mary Elizabeth (Newcomer)  

97, of Londonderry Village. February 3, 2022. Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-867-4811 

Flanagan, Charles James * 

59, husband of Quynh-Hoa Nguyen, of Ephrata. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Garman, Millard E.  

73, of Elkton, MD. January 29, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371 

Gerhart, Glenn E.  

79, husband of Donna (Scheetz) Gerhart, of Stevens. February 4, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Good, John A. Jr. 

79, husband of Linda (Stehman) Good, of Elizabethtown. February 3, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Haines, Dorothy Mable  

97, of Santee, South Carolina. January 27, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551 

Harnish, Paul M.  

84, husband of Dorothy, formerly of Lancaster. January 22, 2022. Shelly Funeral Home, 215-343-3040 

Harris, Charles E. II 

57, husband of Nancy E. (Haffner) Harris, formerly of Ephrata. February 2, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Heckman, Ted Jay  

66, husband of Patti (Quinn) Heckman. January 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Hernandez, Amy Jo * 

33, wife of Manny, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317 

Herr, E. Marvin   

94, of Willow Street. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Hiestand,John M.   

82, husband of Phyllis F. Shifflet Hiestand, of Elizabethtown. February 2, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Holdren, Serayah N.  

25, wife of Christopher Duncan, of Norfolk, VA. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Horning, Carol F.  

75, wife of Donald M. Horning, of New Holland. January 31, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Hul, Sea  

80, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Jones, Edward L., Jr. 

96, husband of Ruth (Coulson) Jones, of Lititz. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Kirchgessner, Kenneth  

83, husband to Joanne (Sener) Kirchgessner, of Lancaster. January 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Kreider, Cathy J.  

66, wife of Robert L. Kreider, Jr., of West Hempfield Township. February 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Leid, Jeff A. * 

54, of Ephrata. February 4, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Lesher, Mark S. Sr. 

54, husband of Alice M. (Nolan) Lesher, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Markovich, Louis * 

89, husband of Mary (Sahlanis) Markovich, of Ephrata. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Misciagna, Betty Louise  

82, wife of Albert Misciagna, of Lititz. December 31, 2021. O'Leary Funeral Home LTD, 610-259-1959 

Morris, Sabrina A. 

52, of Lititz. January 30, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Ness, Linda L.   

66, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097  

Newlin, Nancy Jo  

84. February 1, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Neupauer, Donald E.  

83, husband of Frances E. (Mollet) Neupauer, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Nicodemus, Barry L.  

75, of Holtwood. January 29, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530    

Nikolaus, Donald Herbert 

79, husband of Elizabeth (Rankin) Nikolaus, of Silver Spring. February 1, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370     

Oyola, William L.* 

40, husband of Andrea (Shank) Oyola, of Marietta. February 2, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Plank, Victor H. * 

73, of Lancaster. January 29, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900 

Radle, Larry Owen  

73, husband of Linda Radle, of Mount Joy. February 1, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441     

Ream, Arlene 

91, of Lititz. February 1, 2022.  Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Reider, Joan Y.  

79, of Narvon. February 2, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Rivera, Carlos  

73, of Lancaster, companion of Judith Santiago. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Rohrer, Susan L.  

74, formerly of Strasburg. February 2, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Rohrer, Thomas J.  

70, husband of Leslie (Eshelman) Rohrer, of Lancaster. January 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Schroeder, Sally A.  

72, wife of Robert H. Schroeder, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Showalter, Daniel J.  

43, of Reinholds. February 3, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Stark, Elsie* 

88, of Willow Street. January 29, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097    

Stotz, Earl  

67, husband of Roberta Stahl Stotz, of Columbia. February 3, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Stringer, Richard P.  

81, of Wyomissing. January 26, 2022. Lutz Funeral Home, 610-376-7121 

Truitt, Virginia May   

98, of Ephrata. January 25, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Youse, Samuel R. A.  

95, husband of Ethel (Grimes), of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Zieber, Jane Aukamp   

90, wife of Kenneth W. Zieber, of 9 Marie Drive, Quarryville. January 14, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530    

