Au, Dien D.*
80, husband of Van Nguyen, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eberly, Titus G.
96, of Wellsboro. January 29, 2022. Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 570-724-4637
Fairman, Richard G.*
73, of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Heiser, Cora L.
92, of Akron. January 31, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hess, Joyce L.
71, wife to Gerald Hess, of Lancaster. January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hess, Verna Ruth
94, of Beavertown. February 1, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Kennedy, Betty
80, wife of Ronald Kennedy, of Hollidaysburg. February 1, 2022. Feller Memorial Home, Branch, 814-684-4400
Koch, William P.
71, of Leola. February 2, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Kurczewski, James Joseph*
44, of Lancaster. January 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
LaGueux, Lois E.
88, wife of Norman E. LaGueux, of Luther Acres. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Nelson Z.
62, of Fairmont Homes. February 1, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Morris, Sabrina A.
52, of Lititz. January 30, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Nelson, Frances M.
82, of Ephrata. January 30, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Ness, Linda L.
66, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Ream, Arlene
91, of Lititz. February 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Riehl, Rebecca Mae
72, of Lancaster County. January 31, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Seitz, Timothy M.
59, husband of Susie M. (Rakestraw) Seitz, of York. January 31, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 717-767-1551
Shirk, Elsie M.
45, of Ephrata. February 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Smith, Joyce Y.
84, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Smith, Lucille J.
75, of Adamstown. February 2, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Stallings, Diana M.
73, formerly of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Stoltzfus, Lydia L.
94, of Narvon. February 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Troutman, Harry James*
70, of New Holland. January 29, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444