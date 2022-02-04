Au, Dien D.* 

80, husband of Van Nguyen, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Eberly, Titus G.  

96, of Wellsboro. January 29, 2022. Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 570-724-4637 

Fairman, Richard G.* 

73, of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Heiser, Cora L.  

92, of Akron. January 31, 2022.  Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Hess, Joyce L. 

71, wife to Gerald Hess, of Lancaster. January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Hess, Verna Ruth  

94, of Beavertown. February 1, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644  

Kennedy, Betty 

80, wife of Ronald Kennedy, of Hollidaysburg. February 1, 2022.   Feller Memorial Home, Branch, 814-684-4400 

Koch, William P. 

71, of Leola. February 2, 2022.  Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Kurczewski, James Joseph* 

44, of Lancaster.  January 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900 

LaGueux, Lois E.   

88, wife of Norman E. LaGueux, of Luther Acres. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Martin, Nelson Z.   

62, of Fairmont Homes. February 1, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Morris, Sabrina A. 

52, of Lititz. January 30, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Nelson, Frances M. 

82, of Ephrata. January 30, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

Ness, Linda L.   

66, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Ream, Arlene 

91, of Lititz. February 1, 2022.  Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Riehl, Rebecca Mae  

72, of Lancaster County. January 31, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Seitz, Timothy M. 

59, husband of Susie M. (Rakestraw) Seitz, of York. January 31, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 717-767-1551 

Shirk, Elsie M.   

45, of Ephrata. February 3, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Smith, Joyce Y.  

84, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Smith, Lucille J.   

75, of Adamstown. February 2, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

Stallings, Diana M.  

73, formerly of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Stoltzfus, Lydia L.   

94, of Narvon. February 2, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Troutman, Harry James* 

70, of New Holland. January 29, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

