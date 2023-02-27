Abrante, Idalia 43, of Ephrata. February 24, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Haldeman, Rae M. 64, of Peach Bottom. February 25, 2023. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Hargan, Robert D. 88, formerly of Willow Street. February 24, 2023. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Hoffman, Warren E. 80, of Manor Township. February 25, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Murray, Robert M. 84, of Manheim. February 25, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Volk, Manuel 80, of Morristown, NJ. February 26, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776