Aastad, Andreas 99, husband of Carol Davis Aastad, of Willow Street. February 25, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Alexander, Dorthea Elaine (Seals) 61, of Lancaster. February 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Bailey, Linnea 61, wife of Lynne Ferguson, of Florida. February 22, 2022. Lowther Funeral Home, 772-778-3233
Bednarski, James F. Sr. 76, husband of Jean Bednarski, of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Bierly, Meade Goodman 78, of Elizabethtown. February 19, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Boyer, Clair S. 89, formerly of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bruns, Roberta M. Of Lancaster. January 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Burkholder, Ezra Wenger 90, of Washington Boro. February 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Cavallaro, Vali Lynn (Illes) 65, wife of Tom, of Bloomsburg. February 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Dengler, Joseph F. 78, husband of Victoria G. (Pitz) Dengler, of Pequea Township. February 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Derr, Cindy June Leese 64, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Dexter, Jeanette Frances 79, formerly of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Engle, Shirley Ann 93, of Elizabethtown. February 23, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Farrell, Robert S. Husband of Vera Mae Ervin, of Columbia. January 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fleckenstein, Richard A. 93, of Lititz. February 23, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Groff, Ronald 67, husband of Linda (Cekovich) Groff, of Mechanicsburg. February 23, 2022. Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-766-3421
Hamme, Joyce M. 89, of Spring Grove. December 8, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Hart, Gloria (Schimp) 92, of Lititz. February 15, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Hinkle, Darlene M. 55, wife of Keith Hinkle, of Stevens. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keen, Warren Gilbert 94, husband of Jean Keen, of East Lampeter Township. February 24, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Keperling, Paul L. 90, husband of Gloria Hardy Keperling, of Lancaster. February 20, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Krzanowsky, Edward Joseph 70, partner of Linda Hevener, of Lancaster. February 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lake, Daniel K. Sr. 91, of 220 Broadmoor Drive, Willow Street. February 23, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McGinnis, Glenn Michael 73, companion of Vicki L. Davidson McGinnis, of Lititz. February 25, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Morris, Barbara Doris 79, of Brethren Village. January 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Nace, Grace M. 80, wife of Elwood Nace, of Columbia. February 23, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Neimer, John 74, husband of Joanne Neimer, of Mechanicsburg. February 18, 2022. Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 717- 766-3421
Newcomer, Jane Moyer Martin Of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Overly, Mildred Edna 91, wife of George Kenna Overly, of Millersville. February 23, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Pautler, Eugene Francis 91, husband of Mary Murphy Pautler, of Brethren Village. February 22, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pautz, William F. Of Mountville. February 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Potts, William E. 80, husband of Pamela (Van Eenwyk) Potts, of Mount Joy. February 23, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Pozza, Maryanne Of Lancaster. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rader, Doris J. (Matthew) 89, of Lancaster. February 24, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Renneberg, Esther 80, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 570-822-3514
Riehl, Lydia 82, of Leola. February 22, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Roth, Charles F. 75, of Newtown Square. February 23, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Snyder, Betty Arlene (Holzman) 94, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, wife of Leonard Snyder. February 19, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Souden, LeRoy C. 76, husband of Patsy M. (Diem) Souden, of Narvon. February 21, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Sponaugle, Sheila Wilfong 83, wife of Boyd L. Sponaugle, Jr., of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sweigart, Geraldine Margaret Formerly of Landisville. February 22, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Turns, Joan Duncan 97, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Warringer, Barbara Elaine 74, of Lititz. February 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weller, Dale G. 81, husband of Pearl (Martin) Weller, of Lititz. February 24, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wilber, Lawrence D. 71, of Ephrata. February 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100