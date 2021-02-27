Deaths Reported for Feb 27, 2021 Staff Writer Feb 27, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tobias, Barbara A. 72, of Lancaster. February 25, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531Zielasko, Nancy A. 87, of Lancaster. February 25, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 LNP Media Group, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Deaths Reported Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries — Tributes to and memories of those who have passed. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy.