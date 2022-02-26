Bealer, Charles W. Jr. 80, husband of Nancy L. (Weik) Bealer, of Spring Twp. February 23, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 717-336-4909
Briola, Catherine A. 74, wife of Richard D. Briola, of Lititz. February 24, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Brunk, Mary Ann 95, formerly of Phoenixville. February 25, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Caldwell, June 64, of Peach Bottom. February 22, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Harnish, Evelyn M. (Hershey) 84, wife of John M. Harnish, of Lancaster. February 23, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hillegass, Dorothy 94, of Brethren Village. February 23, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Miller, Henry T., Jr. 93, husband of Dorothy G. Miller (née Davison), of Lancaster. February 22, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Mock, Terri J. 60, of Manheim. February 24, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rennie, Cynthia Jean Shrock 37, wife of Matthew Rennie, of Lancaster. February 25, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Siegrist, E. Jane 84, of Leola. February 24, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272