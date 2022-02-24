Breneman, Donald E. 70, husband of Lois Jean Breneman, of Millersville. February 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Bucher, Betty J. 93, of Denver. February 21, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Burger, Suzanne O. 86, of Mennonite Home. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Caldwell, June E. 64, of Peach Bottom. February 22, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Dull, Shirley M. (Shirk) Stauffer 79, of Narvon. February 21, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Fetter, James L. 75, husband of Doreen Gallagher Fetter, of Lancaster. February 19, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Heffner, Bruce W. 73, of Elizabethtown. February 20, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kandes, Betty L. (Laverty) 92, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Knauer, George W. 89, husband of Merla L. (Hehnly) Knauer, of Denver. February 21, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Lehane, Bridget C. 80, wife of Patrick Lehane, of Columbia. February 23, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Lu, Jiang 32, of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Musser, Margaret E. (Sandoe) 90, of New Holland. February 21, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Ott, Joanne M. 79, of Columbia. February 22, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Reddig, Trey Jordan 27, Lancaster. February 20, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Roman, Steven Martinez 27, of Lancaster. February 22, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Shubrooks, James W. 73, husband of Debbie Boyce Shubrooks, of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Smith, Lillie E. 75, of Columbia. February 21, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Wentling, Susan Ruof 68, wife of John Wentling, formerly of Lancaster. January 19, 2022.