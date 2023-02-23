Brubaker, Douglas L. 81, husband of Sandra Brubaker, of Mount Joy. February 21, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Fromm, Eugene C. 81, husband to Betty J. (Moats) Fromm, of Ephrata. February 21, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Gehring, Fay A. 92 of Lititz. February 22, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Heese, John D. 88, formerly of New Holland. February 16, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kight, Sandra J. 73, wife of David Kight, of Lancaster. February 21, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Piscitelli, Bernice Jean 75, of Mount Joy. February 22, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Proczko, Barbara 77, wife of Larry, of Manheim Township. February 10, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Robles-Torres, Joel 43, of Lancaster. February 21, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stoltzfus, Susan Fisher 90, of 31 S. Harvest Road. February 21, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wise, Alvin G. 86, husband of Anna Mae Good Wise, of Fairmount Homes. February 22, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122