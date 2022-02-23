Bednarski, James F. 76, of Lancaster . February 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Caldwell, June E. 67, of Peach Bottom. February 22, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Day, Clifford Jr. Husband of Anna Day. February 20, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Derr, Cindy J. 64, of ELizabethtown. February 21, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Esh, David D. 70, husband of Rachel B. Ebersol Esh, of 40 Frogtown Road, Paradise. February 17, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gantz, Russell E. Sr. 86, husband of Denice M. Turner Gantz, of Lancaster. February 21, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Good, Reba Joan 89, of New Holland. February 19, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949- 6588
Good, Ronald F. 55, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Hershey, Thelma Marie 85, wife of Nelson H. Hershey, of Lancaster. February 20, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Kenyon, Thomas J. Jr. 85, husband of Anna Mae (Fry-Henry) Kenyon, of Brethren Village, Lancaster. February 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Klopp, Jean L. 62, of Columbia. February 20, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Markley, Kenneth J. 70, of Ephrata. February 18, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Milligan, Barbara Ann 88, of Lancaster. February 19, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mogel, Richard C. 91, of Wyomissing. February 15, 2022. Cramp – Hummel Funeral Home, Inc., 610-375-4337
Price, Johnny O. 49, of Kinzers. February 17, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Stehr, Sadie E. 96, of New Holland. February 20, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Sutton, Margaret Anne 73, wife of Edward B. Sutton, of Lancaster. February 20, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Whitesell, Anita Charrise 57, wife of Terry Lee Whitesell, of Mount Joy. February 18, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Zook, Elizabeth K. 90, wife of Henry B. Zook, of 12 S. Belmont Rd., Paradise. February 22, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833