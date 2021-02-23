Burnley, Patricia Kling 92, wife of Charlie Coon, of Garden Spot Village. February 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Dennis, Donald N. 94, husband of Gladys M. (Laudig) Dennis, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2021.Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Fix, Gerald Warren 95, of Dallastown. February 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Francis, Adele Elizabeth 95, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

Hare, Curtis R. 87, husband of Inez (Althouse) Hare, of Ephrata. February 20, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Herr, D. Marie 91, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Jimenez, Michael (Misael) 83, husband of Clarita Jimenez, of Lancaster. February 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Krape, Morris E., Jr. 82, partner of William Rhoads, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Mallik, Sharmistha 75, of Lancaster. February 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Martin, John Wesley 89, husband of Mary Ann Martin, of Sweet Home, Oregon. February 18, 2021.

May, Sharon Lee 70, of Hamburg. February 20, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 717-336-6531

McCloud, Bruce W., Sr. 65, of Lancaster. February 10, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776

Pomerantz, Louise Kass 99, of Lancaster. February 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ramos, Melanio 69, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Rodriguez, Miguel Angel 82, of Lancaster. February 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Sensenig, Lois J. 84, wife of Richard E. Sensenig, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Snader, Merle 82, of Manheim. February 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Taylor, William Roth, Jr. 87, husband of Esther (Rhodes) Taylor. February 17, 2021. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584

Weber, Dale L. 76, husband of Gerry, of East Earl. February 21, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Zimmerman, Brittany L. 26, of Manheim. February 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441



