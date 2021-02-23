Burnley, Patricia Kling 92, wife of Charlie Coon, of Garden Spot Village. February 19, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dennis, Donald N. 94, husband of Gladys M. (Laudig) Dennis, of Elizabethtown. February 21, 2021.Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Fix, Gerald Warren 95, of Dallastown. February 22, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Francis, Adele Elizabeth 95, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Hare, Curtis R. 87, husband of Inez (Althouse) Hare, of Ephrata. February 20, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Herr, D. Marie 91, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Jimenez, Michael (Misael) 83, husband of Clarita Jimenez, of Lancaster. February 12, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Krape, Morris E., Jr. 82, partner of William Rhoads, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Mallik, Sharmistha 75, of Lancaster. February 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, John Wesley 89, husband of Mary Ann Martin, of Sweet Home, Oregon. February 18, 2021.
May, Sharon Lee 70, of Hamburg. February 20, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 717-336-6531
McCloud, Bruce W., Sr. 65, of Lancaster. February 10, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Pomerantz, Louise Kass 99, of Lancaster. February 21, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Ramos, Melanio 69, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rodriguez, Miguel Angel 82, of Lancaster. February 19, 2021. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sensenig, Lois J. 84, wife of Richard E. Sensenig, of Lancaster. February 20, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Snader, Merle 82, of Manheim. February 19, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Taylor, William Roth, Jr. 87, husband of Esther (Rhodes) Taylor. February 17, 2021. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Weber, Dale L. 76, husband of Gerry, of East Earl. February 21, 2021. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Zimmerman, Brittany L. 26, of Manheim. February 20, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441