Bazzo, Sue Ellen 59, wife of Anthony D. Bazzo, of Rillton. February 15, 2023. Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home, 724-446-7251
Burkholder, Esther N. 93, of 183 Forest Hill Rd., Leola. February 17, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Burkholder, Paul N. 95, of Leola. February 18, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Frutchey, Clayton A. 96, of Brethren Village. February 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Meck, Dorothy I. 98, of Manheim. February 16, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rohrer, Richard J. 82, husband of Lucinda W. (Weiler) Rohrer, of Warwick Twp. February 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, John L. 95, husband of Fannie Zook Stoltzfus, of 14 Old Leacock Rd., Ronks., February 19, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Zimmerman, Ella G. 72, wife of Menno Shirk Zimmerman, of Leola. February 17, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472