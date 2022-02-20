Allison, Barbara R. 80, of Manheim. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Andrews, John 95, of Ephrata. February 16, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Baumler, Susan Marie 63, wife of William James Baumler. February 16, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Benton, Carville, Jr. 72, husband of Lois Benton, of Lancaster. February 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Bollinger, Karen L. 62, fiancée of John Fosnot, of Marietta. February 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Brenner, James E. 52, husband of Dana Brenner. February 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Butler, William Peter, Jr. 89, husband of Nancy Annett Butler, of Lancaster. February 11, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Butzer, Helen N. 94, of Millersville. February 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Deaver, Elizabeth Ann (Showalter) 77, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fisher, Gloria Ann 83, wife of Jere D. Fisher, Sr., of Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Gaskill, Kenneth G. 69, husband of Terri L. (Strubel) Gaskill, of Denver. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Graybill, Donald H. 83, husband of Linda F. (McClune) Graybill, of Quarryville. February 15, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Harper, John William Sr. 88, husband of Anita Thorp Harper, of New Holland. February 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Hartman, Frances J. 85, wife of Dale P. Hartman, of Akron. February 11, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Hartman, Virginia Lefever Schwebel 95, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Heilinger, William Irohn, Jr. 79, husband of Frances (Wilson) Heilinger, of Ephrata. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Hostetter, Jeanette Mae 89, formerly of Lancaster. January 30, 2022.

Hower, Terry (Fred) 75, husband of Nancy Cornelius Hower, of Wrightsville. February 17, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Jalbert, Margaret Anne (Mosher) 65, of East Petersburg. February 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Keays, Janet Marion 90, wife of Howard S. Keays. February 14, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Kramer, Carol A. (Jenkins) 86, wife of Richard E. Kramer, Jr., of Willow Valley Communities. February 16, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Lancaster, Gloria J. 95, of West Donegal Township. February 18, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Masengarb, Paul William 81, of Lancaster. February 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Mehl, L. Guy 87, husband of Nancy O. Mehl, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Meixell, Lorah T. 57, of Millersville. February 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Minnich, Brandy Sammantha 39, of Columbia. February 16, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370

Murphy, Anna May (Breidenstein) Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Musser, Kathleen 81, of Elizabethtown. January 29, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Myers, Margaret Reinhardt 94, of Lancaster. February 17, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Shay, Dorothy R. 81, of Lancaster. February 14, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Smith, James Henry Husband of Rita Smith. February 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Steiner, Lauralyn 80, of Stevens. February 15, 2022. Maclean-Chamberlain Home Inc., 610-384-7191

Vita, John C. 78, of Lancaster. February 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Walsh, Mary E. 98, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. February 11, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Wealand, Judith A. (Stief) 76, of Narvon. February 16, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122

Weaver, J. Donald 91, of Manheim. February 11, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Witmer, Dennis Husband of Rachel Brubaker, formerly of Lancaster. February 3, 2022

Zajac, Mary S. (Nilan) 87, of New Holland. February 12, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter