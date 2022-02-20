Allison, Barbara R. 80, of Manheim. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Andrews, John 95, of Ephrata. February 16, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Baumler, Susan Marie 63, wife of William James Baumler. February 16, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Benton, Carville, Jr. 72, husband of Lois Benton, of Lancaster. February 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bollinger, Karen L. 62, fiancée of John Fosnot, of Marietta. February 11, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Brenner, James E. 52, husband of Dana Brenner. February 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Butler, William Peter, Jr. 89, husband of Nancy Annett Butler, of Lancaster. February 11, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Butzer, Helen N. 94, of Millersville. February 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Deaver, Elizabeth Ann (Showalter) 77, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fisher, Gloria Ann 83, wife of Jere D. Fisher, Sr., of Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Gaskill, Kenneth G. 69, husband of Terri L. (Strubel) Gaskill, of Denver. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Graybill, Donald H. 83, husband of Linda F. (McClune) Graybill, of Quarryville. February 15, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Harper, John William Sr. 88, husband of Anita Thorp Harper, of New Holland. February 17, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hartman, Frances J. 85, wife of Dale P. Hartman, of Akron. February 11, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Hartman, Virginia Lefever Schwebel 95, of Lancaster. February 18, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Heilinger, William Irohn, Jr. 79, husband of Frances (Wilson) Heilinger, of Ephrata. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Hostetter, Jeanette Mae 89, formerly of Lancaster. January 30, 2022.
Hower, Terry (Fred) 75, husband of Nancy Cornelius Hower, of Wrightsville. February 17, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Jalbert, Margaret Anne (Mosher) 65, of East Petersburg. February 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Keays, Janet Marion 90, wife of Howard S. Keays. February 14, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kramer, Carol A. (Jenkins) 86, wife of Richard E. Kramer, Jr., of Willow Valley Communities. February 16, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Lancaster, Gloria J. 95, of West Donegal Township. February 18, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Masengarb, Paul William 81, of Lancaster. February 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Mehl, L. Guy 87, husband of Nancy O. Mehl, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Meixell, Lorah T. 57, of Millersville. February 15, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Minnich, Brandy Sammantha 39, of Columbia. February 16, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Murphy, Anna May (Breidenstein) Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Musser, Kathleen 81, of Elizabethtown. January 29, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Myers, Margaret Reinhardt 94, of Lancaster. February 17, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Shay, Dorothy R. 81, of Lancaster. February 14, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Smith, James Henry Husband of Rita Smith. February 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Steiner, Lauralyn 80, of Stevens. February 15, 2022. Maclean-Chamberlain Home Inc., 610-384-7191
Vita, John C. 78, of Lancaster. February 16, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Walsh, Mary E. 98, of United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. February 11, 2022. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Wealand, Judith A. (Stief) 76, of Narvon. February 16, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Weaver, J. Donald 91, of Manheim. February 11, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Witmer, Dennis Husband of Rachel Brubaker, formerly of Lancaster. February 3, 2022
Zajac, Mary S. (Nilan) 87, of New Holland. February 12, 2022. Beck Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-2227