Aho, Mary Jo 94, of Lititz. January 18, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Albin, Betty L. 83, of Landisville. February 15, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Ashley, William J. 65, husband of Paulette Murray Ashley, of Lancaster. February 11, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Barrett, Janet M. 79, wife of John Barrett, of Lancaster. February 12, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Basore, Sidney Kellogg 81, husband of Sandra Baumler Basore. February 13, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Brandt, Cole R. 9, son of Tyler R. and Nicole R. Brandt, of Lititz. February 10, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684- 6633
Brazee, Robert 64, husband of Brenda Brazee, of Airville. February 16, 2023. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Bryson, Harold T., Jr. 97, of Quarryville. February 14, 2023. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584
Caldwell, Thomas 59, of Oxford. February 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Charles, Harold Dwayne 76, of Denver. February 10, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Erb, Riley Stephen 21, of Lancaster. February 12, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Eshleman, Joel L. 50, husband of Danielle (Ciccocioppi) Eshleman, of Mountville. February 10, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Eshleman, Lloyd D. Jr. 80, of Lancaster. February 17, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Frank, Joanne 84, of Lancaster. February 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Green, Ida Mae 88, of Columbia. February 10, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 717-684-2370
Greiner, Patti Jo 63, wife of Ron L. Greiner, of Manheim. February 13, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Gunzenhauser, Wayne Kenneth Husband of Fran Gunzenhauser. February 13, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Heim, Charles R. 88, husband of Barbara E. Barnett Heim, of Columbia. February 13, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Horton, JoAnne M. 91, of Willow Valley. February 1, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Keagy, Vincent Lee 80, husband of Judy Keagy, of Milton, DE. February 8, 2023. Short Funeral Services, 302-684-8521
Kuhn, Donald J. 92, of Columbia. February 16, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Lannigan, Jean S.M. 86, of Lititz. February 13, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Lyet, Catherine Marie 49, of Lancaster. February 9, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McMahon, Jo Ann 81, wife of Dennis R. McMahon, of Lancaster. February 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Miller, John H. Jr. Husband of Michele Clark Miller, of Cornwall. September 28, 2022. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Murphy, Andrew J. 89, of Lancaster. February 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Musser, Tracey J. 63, wife of Fred Musser, of Narvon. February 10, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Neff, John W. 96, husband of Irene S. Martin Neff, of Lititz. February 13, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626- 2464
O’Shea, Audrey G. 86, of Strasburg. January 23, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Parks, Patrick E. 83, husband of Virginia Parks, of Lititz. February 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Peachey, Paul L. 91, of Lancaster. February 12, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Puryear, Marion M. (Wright) 77, companion of Harold Burton, of Lancaster. February 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Smith, Debora S. 61, of Lancaster. February 12, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Smith, Elaina Marie 12, of Columbia, daughter of Tiffany Landis and Dwayne Smith. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Snively, Richard B. 73, husband of Trudi (DeLong) Snively, of Lititz. February 16, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stevenson, William E. Sr. 78, husband of Marian (Warfel-Keiser) Stevenson, of Willow Street. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Teeples, Dolores 94, formerly of Ephrata. February 14, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Weaver, Jean Miller 85, of Lititz. February 14, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Webb, Utha V. 95, of Manheim. February 13, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Wheeling, Robert Clair Jr. 75, husband of Cyndy Ann (Sawyer) Wheeling, of Lititz. February 15, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100