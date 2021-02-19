Bonilla-Velez, Pedro Carlos 75, of Lancaster. February 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Carroll, Laurence Edward Husband of Janet Taylor Carroll. January 18, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Ellis, Joel A. 75, husband of Susan Valentine Ellis, of Lititz. February 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hopkins, Carolyn J. 78, of New Holland. February 15, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Houck, Joyce A. 85, formerly of New Holland. February 17, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Kelley, Edward P. 71, of Lancaster. February 17, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Testerman, David W., Sr. 61, husband of Sandra D. (Rohrer) Testerman, of Quarryville. February 16, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Trostle, Warren R. 91, of Adamstown. February 15, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Walls, Bonita S. (Hall) 69, wife of James Robert Walls, Jr., of Birdsboro. February 15, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Westcott, Robert Wendell 87, husband of Kathryn (Hardy) Westcott, of Lancaster. February 18, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100