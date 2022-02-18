Benton, Carville, Jr. 72, husband of Lois Benton, of Lancaster. February 14, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brendle, Alma R. (Doutrich) 94, of Ephrata. February 15, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Brenner, James E. 52, husband of Dana (Morrow) Brenner, of Strasburg. February 15, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Burdzy-Kraus, Philip 34, of Lititz. February 5, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Empie, Hazel Lorraine Maule 85, of Cochranville. February 17, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Gish, Harold E. 83, of Lebanon. February 14, 2022. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hornberger, Ronald 69, of Talmage. February 4, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Lehman, Jay 78, husband of Joyce Lehman, of Berkeley Springs, WV. February 11, 2022
Morales-Rosado, Nereida 62, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Sanchez, Paul L. 72 , of Ephrata. February 16, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Sholly, Leo M. 77, husband of Grace Brady Sholly, of Columbia. February 15, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Stoltzfus, Samuel J. 83, husband of Barbara Smoker Stoltzfus, of Gordonville. February 17, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Zimmerman, Raymond H. 88, formerly of Lancaster. February 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833