Bell, Ronald B. 81, husband of Janet M. (Mark) Bell, of Brownstown. February 14, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Bingeman, Irene M. 80, wife of Lester E. Bingeman, of Lebanon. February 14, 2021. Kreamer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-867-4811
Binkley, Linda K. 73, of East Earl. February 16, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Brock, Jason M. 37, of Columbia. February 15, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Burgert, Annette Kunselman 90, of Elizabethtown. February 15, 2021. Huff - Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 814-432-3111
Carson, Charles W. 68, husband of Hope (Attinger) Carson, of Marietta. February 11, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Drace, Clarence C. 97, of Elizabethtown. February 13, 2021. Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 717-367-1380
Flanigan, John P., Jr. 58, husband of Sharon A. (Small) Flanigan, of Denver. February 15, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Herr, Xay 80, of Denver. February 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hurtt, Tobin G. 60, of New Holland. February 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Lauriello, Richard 90, husband of Anne, of Lancaster. February 16, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lopez, Petronila T. 71, of Willow Street. February 16, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Metzger, Madelon L. 69. February 10, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Musser, Titus G. 98, of New Holland. February 11, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Sylvanus, Robert E. 69, of Manheim. February 11, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Wagner, Dolores Walton 68, wife of Patrick L. Wagner, of New Providence. February 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Whitman-Weitzel, Louise Elizabeth 81, of Lancaster. February 15, 2021. Grose, A. Huie Family Funeral Home, 717-866-4233
Zimmerman, Gloria J. 73, wife of Charles R. Zimmerman, of Mountville. February 16, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Zook, Leroy S. 64, husband of Barbara D. Stoltzfus Zook, of Paradise. February 17, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967