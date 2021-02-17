Barley, Wayne M. 84, of Lancaster. February 15, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bell, Ronald B. 81, husband of Janet M. (Mark) Bell, of Brownstown. February 14, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Belsinger, Yvonne Sheaffer 94, of Lancaster. February 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bergan, Joan Nolan 87, of Lancaster. February 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Conley, James E. 77, husband of Judy A. (Claybaugh) Conley, of Ephrata. February 13, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Cotchen, Donald A. 90, husband of Evelyn A. (Chalan) Cotchen, of Lancaster. February 13, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Cunningham, Sherry Lynn 50, wife of Brian D. Cunningham, of Lancaster. February 15, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
DeLeon, Jose M. Rivera 72, of Manor Twp. February 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Doherty, Karen Donckers Wife of John Doherty, of Willow Valley, Lancaster. February 14, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Glover, Leon Bernard, Jr. Husband of Charlotte Splawn Thrash Glover, of Green Street, Lancaster. February 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Hershey, Kenneth W. 97, husband of Audrey Heidig Howe Hershey, of New Providence. February 15, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
High, Jesse R. 67, husband of Brenda J. (Nolt) High, of Ephrata. February 13, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Horst, Harold Mellinger 90, husband of Arlene (Eckert) Horst, of Ephrata. February 12, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Keenen, George C. 65, husband of Kathleen M. Keenen, of Lancaster. February 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Martin, Arthur M. 82, formerly of Denver. February 15, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
McCain, Cheryl E. 75, wife of Thomas W. McCain, of Lancaster . February 15, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Nagley, Richard E. 86, husband of Mary Ann (Resch) Nagley, of Willow Street. February 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Nolt, Harold M. 92, of Ephrata. February 15, 2021. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Pauley, Michael Scott, Sr. 56, of Christiana. February 14, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Plastino, Theresa E. 84, of Lancaster. February 11, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rutter, Henry R. 92, husband of Sandra, of Mount Joy. February 15, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371
Wenger, Jamie Carrine 34, of Manheim. February 14, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371