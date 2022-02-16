Cahill, Jennifer Lynn (Morris) 47, wife of Michael M. Cahill, of Akron. February 13, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 717-336-4909
Cornwell, Diane Y. 60, formerly of Mount Gretna. February 10, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Cypress, Sylvia Mae 89, of Lancaster. February 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Eames, Katie S. (Beiler) 82, of Carlisle. February 15, 2022. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 717-243-2421
Grundza, Eric L. 43, husband of Jessica (Grazan) Grundza, of Mount Joy. February 13, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hammond, George E. Sr. 85, of Lake Placid, FL. January 24, 2022. Scott Funeral Home,863-465-4134
Hobday, Robert L. 78, husband of Pat Hobday, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. February 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Holland, Mary Lou (Price) 79, of Columbia. February 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Leid, Norman R. 36, of Mohnton. February 14, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Mauritsen, Roy Arthur, Sr. 80, husband of Diane (Marino) Mauritsen, of Ephrata. February 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Moore, Luther R. 84, husband of Miriam R. (Forry) Moore, of Lititz. February 8, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Novinger, Doris M. 86, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. February 13, 2022. Hoover Funeral Home, 717-533-7700
Perez, Radames N. Robledo 50, of Lancaster. February 12, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Rhodes, Harold S. Jr. 89, formerly of Millersville. February 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Tulloch, Thomas W. 89, husband of Margaret H. Kafolb Tulloch, of Lititz. February 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wance, Edward Woodrow 103, husband of Charlotte I. (Shawver) Wance, of New Holland. February 13, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444