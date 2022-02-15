Barshinger, Mildred 89, of Lancaster. February 11, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Bowman, P. Wilmer 85, husband of Naomi R. (Martin) Bowman, of Denver. January 11, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Gaskill, Kenneth G. 69, husband of Terri L. (Strubel) Gaskill, of Denver. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Glick, Annie L. 94, of Honey Brook. February 14, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Imhoff, Becky 49, of the Gardens at Stevens. February 10, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Killian, Marsha J. 84, of York. February 9, 2022. Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 717-843-0216
Miller, Libby Shannon 10, daughter of David Miller of Mount Joy, and Brooke Carlock Lobaugh of Lititz. February 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Root, Jerry 60. January 24, 2022.
Simons, Loulette 94, of Lancaster. January 9, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Stokes, John E. 53, husband of Barbara (South) Stokes, of Washington, NC. February 9, 2022.
Stoyer, Della M. 85, wife of David L. Stoyer, of Ephrata. February 10, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Vath, Fredric Boone 80, husband of Mary Patricia Vath, of Lancaster. November 7, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Wagner, Kenneth L. 90, husband of Linda M. (Boyd) Wagner, of Lebanon. February 11, 2022. Christmas Funeral Home, 717-272-7431
Watterson, Marilyn C. 70, wife of Jerry R. Watterson, of Holtwood. February 12, 2022. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Zimmerman, Abram Charles 5, son of Amos L. and Jillian A. (Musser) Zimmerman, of Womelsdorf. February 9, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Zimmerman, Isaac Anderson 4, son of Amos L. and Jillian A. (Musser) Zimmerman, of Ephrata. February 10, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588