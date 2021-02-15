Kreider, Gerald P. 84, formerly of New Holland, husband of Lois M. (Siegrist) Kreider. February 12, 2021. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Long, Michael C. 72, husband of Mary Ann Allwein Long, of Lititz. February 13, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Merricks, Horace Lee 86, husband of Barbara J. Thomas Merricks, of Noble Road, Kirkwood. February 12, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Metzler, Glenn C. 52, of Lancaster. February 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Oniffrey, Michael Andrew, Jr. 76, husband of Mell Jayne Youngblood Oniffrey, of Lancaster. February 13, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Philippa, Debra A. Violante (Galati) 57, wife of Alwin Philippa. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sevarin, Joseph 79. February 12, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Shirk, John R. 100, of Schoeneck. February 14, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Smith, Stacy L. 55, wife of Henry H. Smith II, of Lancaster. February 12, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Tammany, Hildegarde E. 98, of Pleasant View Communities. February 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100