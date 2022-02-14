Hartman, Frances J. 85, wife of Dale P. Hartman, of Akron. February 11, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Hutcheon, Phyllis M. 83, of Ephrata. February 11, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
King, Rachel 81, of Honey Brook. February 13, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Lapp, John E. Jr. 92, of 315A N. Hollander Rd., Gordonville. February 11, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Roland, David N. 66, husband of Eva A. Bachman Roland, of Peach Bottom. February 9, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779
Shillow, Joseph Francis 92, formerly of Columbia. February 11, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Weaver, Ruth Ann (Hoover) 75, of East Earl. February 9, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Weaver, Vera M. 51, wife of Chester B. Weaver, of Stevens. February 11, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717- 733-2472
White, Mildred E. 91, of Leola. February 12, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444