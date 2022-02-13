Aamodt, Marjorie Stadele 94, wife of Norman O. Aamodt, of Raleigh, NC. February 7, 2022. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 919-828-4311
Arter, Robert E. 94, formerly of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon, 352-489-2429
Bellis, Richard 85. February 9, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Brown, Robert J. 73, husband of Lucille (Luci) Good Brown, of New Holland. February 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Byers, Margaret McDaniel 101, of Willow Valley Communities. February 7, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Coble, Frances M. (Aldinger) 92, of Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
De Angelis, John M. February 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dommel, Lawrence K. 61, husband of Darlene J. (Wentzel), of Leola. February 7, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Estes, Joseph E. 60, of Lititz. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fasnacht, M. Joanne 88, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fry, Nicholas Humble 40, partner of Laura Nagel. February 10, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Funk, LeRoy 97, husband of Edith (Charles) Funk, of Manor Township. February 3, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Gallion, Doris Beatley 94, of Lititz and Christiana. February 9, 2022. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
Gress, Edith L. 80, of Newmanstown. February 9, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, 717-949-6588
Guerin, James H. 91, husband of Carolyn Musser, of Mount Joy. February 10, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Hann, Barbara J. Bachman 88, wife of Elwood Y. Hann, of Manheim. February 7, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Hartranft, Ernest R. 88, husband of Sylvia (Gerhart) Hartranft, of Ephrata. February 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Herr, Carol Mumma 78, wife of L. Ronald Herr. of Leola. February 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hess, Lloyd Eugene 68, husband of Barbara Hess, of Lancaster. February 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Himelwright, Lou Ann 62, wife of Gary R. Himelwright, of Manheim. February 9, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Kaiser, Michael G. 69, of Lititz. February 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lerman, Zinaida Y. 94, of Chester Springs. February 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lindley, William 86, husband of Barbara J. (Stratton) Lindley, of Lancaster. February 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martin, Dorothy Mae (Shirk) 95, wife of Andrew W. Martin, of Reinholds. February 10, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Martin, Lois M. 91, of Landis Homes. February 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717- 733-2472
McEllhenney, Romina 55, wife of Scott G. McEllhenney, of Ephrata. February 8, 2022. Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 717-733-6181
Mitchell, Edward C. Jr. 60, husband of Cynthia K. (Dull) Mitchell, of Willow Street. February 9, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Morant, Gerald Anthony 53, of Lancaster City. February 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Mummau, Joseph Eugene 84, husband of Kathy Mummau, of Lancaster. February 10, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Pearson, Arthur Edward 89, husband of Gayle Pearson, of Lancaster. January 12, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Phillips, Grace M. 92, of East Petersburg. February 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Prokopis, Kondi (Mastrogiorgis) 95. February 10, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rhoads, Barry Lee 68, husband of Sheila (Flory) Rhoads. February 11, 2022.
Rhodes, Harold S. Jr. 89, formerly of Millersville. February 9, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Sangrey, Harold A. 93, of Smithville. February 9, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Seda, Nelson 74, husband of Maribel Seda, of Lancaster. February 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Self, Mabel M. 80, wife of Thomas Self. February 4, 2022. John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211
Simpson, Noa Infant son of David and Abbey (Fulmer) Simpson, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Spencer, Robert L. 88, husband of Rosemarie (Kirk) Spencer, of Lampeter Twp. February 8, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Stehman, Linda Ann (Mumma) 86. February 6, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Swope, Dorothy E. 90, of Lancaster. February 5, 2022. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
Wagner, Ralph M., Sr. 92, husband of Orpha L. (Alleman) Wagner, of Maytown. February 3, 2022. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-838-9211
Warfel, Loretta M. Sauer Keenen 83, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. February 5, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weaver, James B. 66, husband of Laura (Obetz) Weaver, of Elizabethtown. February 7, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Weidman, Marshall L. Sr. Of Michigan. January 24, 2022. Cook Funeral Home, 616-534-7619
White, Mary B. 86, of Lancaster. February 8, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097