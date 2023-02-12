Bair, Norma J. 89, of York. February 2, 2023. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551
Benner, Joan C. (Lehman) 86, of Cornwall. February 3, 2023. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673
Bruhn, John H. Jr. 91, husband of Sherelyn F. (Herbein) Bruhn, of Lititz. February 8, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Callaway, Judy Ann 66, of Columbia. February 10, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Collier, John F. 80, husband of Betty Thomas Collier, of Columbia. February 6, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Coyle, Patricia B. 93. February 6, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644
DiPaolo, Anthony Berardo 89, husband of Jean Dockey DiPaolo. February 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fabian, Andrew Robert 80, husband of JoAnn Capano Fabian, of Lancaster. February 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Fenn, Richard A. 60, husband of Tina Fenn, of Lititz. February 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Garber, June (Kreider) 92. February 2, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Greatti, Richard V. 86, of Lancaster. February 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hammond, Antonio 60, husband of Vondol Hammond, of Lancaster. February 2, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Hogentogler, Barry Lee 68, husband of Pam Hogentogler, of Columbia. February 7, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hoover, Clair L., Sr. 80, of New Oxford. Februar 9, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Kanes, Alfreda J. 96. February 9, 2023. Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 401-738-1977
Kirchner, Donald A. 91, husband of Joan (Stoner) Kirchner, of Lancaster. January 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100
Lombardi, Friede 90 of Dunedin, FL. February 8, 2023.
Martin, Raymond M. 88, husband of Alice (Good) Martin, of Lititz. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Martino, Edward D. 84, husband of Carole (Williams) Martino, of Lancaster. February 6, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
McCoy, Betty B. 82, wife of Bill McCoy, of Lancaster. January 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
McGrew, Eileen M. 82, of Lancaster. February 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
McLain, David S. 79, of Pine Grove. February 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Mumma, Ruth W. 82, of Denver. February 5, 2023. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Osgood, Anne Marie 69, wife of Michael Osgood. December 5, 2022.
Pack, Shelly A. 59, of Lititz. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pillion, Susan M. 72, wife of Richard J. Pillion, of West Lampeter Township. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Rekasi, Emil, Jr. 75, husband of Lynda G. (Gentry) Rekasi, of Denver. February 7, 2023. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 610-376-7121
Rhinier, Margaret V. 91, of Lancaster. February 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Riehl, Beatrice L. 75, of Lititz. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rimmel, James Christian Kays, Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 941-493-4900
Rohrer, Donald G. 90, of Lititz. February 7, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Rowan, Daisy May (Kitch) 67, of Columbia. February 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Slobodjian, Mark J. 61, husband of Michelle M. (Rebideau) Slobodjian, of Little Britain. February 8, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-786-3530
Snook, Elisabeth January 20, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551
Steele, Jack Dewayne, Sr. 88, husband of Ruth K. (Dawson) Steele, of New Providence. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600
Stoudt, Edward Dechant 82, husband of Carol Stoudt, of Waltham, Vermont. February 6, 2023.
Twiford, Gail B. 81, wife of Ken, of Lancaster. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Winters, Marion Lucille Turner 95. February 11, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Zeiset, Noah Watson 55 days, son of Nelson W. and Jessica P. (Nolt) Zeiset, of Clearville. February 10, 2023. Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 814-652-6636
Zobler, Mary Ruth 82, wife of Donald Richard Zobler, formerly of Lancaster. February 2, 2023. The Godfrey Funeral Homes, 609-399-0077