Bair, Norma J. 89, of York. February 2, 2023. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 717-767-1551

Benner, Joan C. (Lehman) 86, of Cornwall. February 3, 2023. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc., 717-272-6673

Bruhn, John H. Jr. 91, husband of Sherelyn F. (Herbein) Bruhn, of Lititz. February 8, 2023. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221

Callaway, Judy Ann 66, of Columbia. February 10, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633

Collier, John F. 80, husband of Betty Thomas Collier, of Columbia. February 6, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Coyle, Patricia B. 93. February 6, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

DiPaolo, Anthony Berardo 89, husband of Jean Dockey DiPaolo. February 7, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fabian, Andrew Robert 80, husband of JoAnn Capano Fabian, of Lancaster. February 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Fenn, Richard A. 60, husband of Tina Fenn, of Lititz. February 10, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Garber, June (Kreider) 92. February 2, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530

Greatti, Richard V. 86, of Lancaster. February 8, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hammond, Antonio 60, husband of Vondol Hammond, of Lancaster. February 2, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Hogentogler, Barry Lee 68, husband of Pam Hogentogler, of Columbia. February 7, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Hoover, Clair L., Sr. 80, of New Oxford. Februar 9, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Kanes, Alfreda J. 96. February 9, 2023. Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 401-738-1977

Kirchner, Donald A. 91, husband of Joan (Stoner) Kirchner, of Lancaster. January 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-560-5100

Lombardi, Friede 90 of Dunedin, FL. February 8, 2023.

Martin, Raymond M. 88, husband of Alice (Good) Martin, of Lititz. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Martino, Edward D. 84, husband of Carole (Williams) Martino, of Lancaster. February 6, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

McCoy, Betty B. 82, wife of Bill McCoy, of Lancaster. January 11, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

McGrew, Eileen M. 82, of Lancaster. February 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

McLain, David S. 79, of Pine Grove. February 9, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Mumma, Ruth W. 82, of Denver. February 5, 2023. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181

Osgood, Anne Marie 69, wife of Michael Osgood. December 5, 2022.

Pack, Shelly A. 59, of Lititz. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Pillion, Susan M. 72, wife of Richard J. Pillion, of West Lampeter Township. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Rekasi, Emil, Jr. 75, husband of Lynda G. (Gentry) Rekasi, of Denver. February 7, 2023. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., 610-376-7121

Rhinier, Margaret V. 91, of Lancaster. February 5, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Riehl, Beatrice L. 75, of Lititz. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Rimmel, James Christian Kays, Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 941-493-4900

Rohrer, Donald G. 90, of Lititz. February 7, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341

Rowan, Daisy May (Kitch) 67, of Columbia. February 7, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Slobodjian, Mark J. 61, husband of Michelle M. (Rebideau) Slobodjian, of Little Britain. February 8, 2023. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-786-3530

Snook, Elisabeth January 20, 2023. Wilde Funeral Home, 610-857-5551

Steele, Jack Dewayne, Sr. 88, husband of Ruth K. (Dawson) Steele, of New Providence. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Stoudt, Edward Dechant 82, husband of Carol Stoudt, of Waltham, Vermont. February 6, 2023.

Twiford, Gail B. 81, wife of Ken, of Lancaster. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

Winters, Marion Lucille Turner 95. February 11, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Zeiset, Noah Watson 55 days, son of Nelson W. and Jessica P. (Nolt) Zeiset, of Clearville. February 10, 2023. Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 814-652-6636

Zobler, Mary Ruth 82, wife of Donald Richard Zobler, formerly of Lancaster. February 2, 2023. The Godfrey Funeral Homes, 609-399-0077

