Brower, Norman H. 90, husband of Marian McCullough Brower, of New Holland. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Burkholder, James G. 80, husband of Louella H. (Zuck) Burkholder, of Myerstown. February 9, 2023. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home, 717-865-5215
Clare, Clyde H. 82, of Lancaster. February 9, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Forry, Harold 88, of Robesonia. February 10, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Hertzog, Gordon H. 83, husband of Sylvia A. (Vogel) Hertzog, formerly of Ephrata. February 7, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Horning, Edna S. 89, wife of Moses Z. Horning, of East Earl. February 9, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
King, Rebecca K. 5, daughter of Amos B. and Naomi King King, of Drumore. February 10, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Kreger, Christine M. 59, of Largo, Florida. February 5, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Martin, Edna W. 81, of Ephrata. February 9, 2023. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Streets, Lester H. 88, husband of Janet C. Woconish Streets, of East Lampeter Township. February 7, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Willauer, Robert L., Sr. 88, of Mountville. February 9, 2023. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776