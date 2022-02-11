Boley, Wanda J. 

 

56, wife of Kathy Haines, of Elizabethtown. February 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Colson, Dixie L. 

68, wife of Thomas Colson, of Mountville. February 8, 2022. John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 717-854-9211 

Edwards, Shelley Sue 

53, of Monhton. February 5, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Emenheiser, Ella L. 

75, wife of H. Stuart Emenheiser, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. February 9, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Horst, Anna W. 

92, of Leola. February 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Kelley, Shirley D. Ruoss 

88, of Brethren Village. February 6, 2022. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317 

Loucks, John A. 

90, husband of Patricia S. Ross Loucks, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Martin, Edward James 

77, husband of Pamela (Jackson) Martin, of Quarryville. January 23, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

McCall, Ann Jaenicke 

90, formerly of Lancaster. February 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Rhinier, James N. *

56, of Lititz. February 3, 2022. William P. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Vickers , Sharon L. 

59, wife of Robert L. Vickers, of Pequea. February 7, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779 

Weaver, Martha Rose 

70, of Lena, WI. February 7, 2022. 

Weaver, Ruth Ann (Hoover) 

75, of East Earl. February 9, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

