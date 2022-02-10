Brodbeck, Richard J., Sr.
76, husband of Mary Woelfle, of Manor Township. February 7, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Cleary, Milagros*
76, wife of Michael J. Cleary, Sr., of Lancaster. February 5, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Curry, Janet M.*
73, wife of David P. Curry, of Lancaster. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221
Delmonto, Daniel
63, husband of RoxAnn E. Houser Delmonto. February 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Edwards, John M.
94, of New Holland. February 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Fahnestock, Moses J.
38, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022
Grim, Joanne B.
79, of East Hempfield Township. February 7, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Harnish, Lois Arlene (Buckwalter)
81, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. February 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Harnish, Marthalene Faye
55, of Morgantown. February 8, Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472.
Herr, Marion Chesley
95, of Elizabethtown. February 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Karr, Richard K.
86, husband of Nancy L. (Owens) Karr, of Willow Street. February 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Musser, Wilma I.
100, of Mechanicsburg. February 8, 2022. Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 717-697-4696
Oresky, Herbert
100, of Lancaster. February 8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Retamar, Alexander*
45, of Columbia. February 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sheirich, Jay David*
59, husband of Carrie Sheirich, of Columbia. February 8, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Smucker, Joseph S.
84, husband of Naomi K. (Smucker) Smucker, of Narvon. February 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Stoltzfus, Glenn
62, of Lebanon. January 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Walz, Marguerite Herr
101, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Weaver, C. Irvin
90, formerly of Fivepointville. February 9, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Willwerth, Antoinette
89, formerly of Ephrata. February 7, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181