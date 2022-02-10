Brodbeck, Richard J., Sr. 

76, husband of Mary Woelfle, of Manor Township. February 7, 2022.  Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Cleary, Milagros* 

76, wife of Michael J. Cleary, Sr., of Lancaster. February 5, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Curry, Janet M.* 

73, wife of David P. Curry, of Lancaster. Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 800-720-8221 

Delmonto, Daniel  

63, husband of RoxAnn E. Houser Delmonto. February 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Edwards, John M.  

94, of New Holland. February 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Fahnestock, Moses J. 

38, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022 

Grim, Joanne B.   

79, of East Hempfield Township. February 7, 2022. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370 

Harnish, Lois Arlene (Buckwalter)  

81, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. February 9, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Harnish, Marthalene Faye  

55, of Morgantown. February 8, Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472. 

Herr, Marion Chesley  

95, of Elizabethtown. February 7, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Karr, Richard K.  

86, husband of Nancy L. (Owens) Karr, of Willow Street. February 7, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Musser, Wilma I.  

100, of Mechanicsburg. February 8, 2022. Malpezzi Funeral Home, Inc., 717-697-4696 

Oresky, Herbert  

100, of Lancaster. February  8, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Retamar, Alexander* 

45, of Columbia. February 4, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661 

Sheirich, Jay David* 

59, husband of Carrie Sheirich, of Columbia. February 8, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Smucker, Joseph S.  

84, husband of Naomi K. (Smucker) Smucker, of Narvon. February 8, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Stoltzfus, Glenn 

62, of Lebanon. January 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Walz, Marguerite Herr  

101, of Lancaster. February 7, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Weaver, C. Irvin  

90, formerly of Fivepointville. February 9, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Willwerth, Antoinette  

89, formerly of Ephrata. February 7, 2022. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181 

