Black, Dorothea Wright Of Willow Valley Retirement Community. February 9, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Cain, John E. 73, husband of Mary Beth Cain, of Landisville. February 5, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Cuff, Joseph E. 59, of Lancaster. February 6, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Cunningham, Grayson Maxwell Son of Jeremy Matthew Cunningham and Katherine Elizabeth Hartmetz. February 3, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Dean, Christine Jo 57, of Denver. February 7, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Fahnestock, Barbara E. 78, of Elizabethtown. February 8, 2021. Buse Funeral Home, 717-469-2341

Fickes, Robert W. 63, husband of Gwen (Dunkum) Fickes, of Bedford. February 8, 2021. Berkebile Funeral Home, 814-623-6317

Frederick, Florence M. 94, of Denver. February 9, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531

Gappa, Frank J. 79, husband of Gloria J. (Faus) Gappa, of Lancaster. February 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Gibson, Ursula Marie 74, of Millersville. February 8, 2021.

Kauffman, Patricia Lenora (Hammer) 65, wife of Steven G. Kauffman, of New Holland. February 8, 2021. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967

Largent, Jack 88, of Lancaster. February 6, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Malone, Jean F. (Landvater) 85, of Elizabethtown. February 6, 2021. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543

Meck, Harry F. 79, husband of Judith A. Bowman Meck, of New Holland. February 6, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Myers, Jane Marie Elizabeth 80, wife of Steven Myers, of Leola. February 4, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Oberly, Dean C. 85, husband of Darlene M. (Groff) Oberly, of Ephrata. February 8, 2021. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Patton, Keri B. 34, of Lancaster. February 7, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Popillo, Frances Estella 87, of East Petersburg. February 7, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Ritter, Robert E. 77, husband of Audrey M. (Martin) Ritter, of Ephrata. February 9, 2021. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909

Schaefer, Nanci J. 74, wife of Carl Schaefer, of Lancaster. February 3, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900

Sheaffer, Robert James 28, of Lancaster. February 4, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Talton, Lee J. 69, husband of Ruby L. Talton, of Lancaster. February 1, 2021. BKG Funeral and Cremations, Inc., 215-800-1901

Tavarez, Miguel Angel 75, husband of Cheryl A. Gamber, of Lancaster. February 8, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Wray, Sidney F. 81, husband of Judith M. Barrick Wray, of Mountville. February 8, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

