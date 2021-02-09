Beale, Mary Jane 78, wife of John C. Beale, of Mountville. February 3, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Dietz, Kenneth L. 63, husband of Kim Johnson Dietz, of Mount Joy. February 2, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Feerrar, Margaret Ann 92, of Quarryville. February 4, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Fityere, John J. 91, of Legends of Lancaster. February 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Grimshaw, John F. 62, husband of Robin R. (Smith) Grimshaw, of Denver. February 7, 2021. Roseboro Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc. 717-336-6531
Heisey, John A., Sr. 96, husband of Marian Getz Heisey, of Lancaster. February 6, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464
Hess, Edith M. 79, wife of Arthur B. Hess, of Bainbridge. February 6, 2021. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Hutton, Robert R. 74, husband of Sharon (Wickline) Hutton, of Lancaster. February 7, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Jackson, Eva 103, of Quarryville. February 7, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
King, Teresa C. 71, wife of Chris S. King, of Akron. February 8, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Lyon, Paul Francis 67, of Kirkwood. February 3, 2021. Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc.. 610-932-9584
Mowery, MaryAnn 82, wife of John H. Mowery, Jr., of Salunga. February 5, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Paul, Judith Louise 73, of Columbia. February 5, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Reilley, Andrew T., Jr. Of Quarryville. January 31, 2021. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Riehl, Marie Keener 85, wife of Evan Riehl, of Landis Homes. February 3, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Santaniello, Stephan 52, husband of Gina Procaccio, of Radnor. February 4, 2021. Donohue Funeral Home, 610-989-9600
Sharp, Richard E., Jr. 65, husband of Lisa J. Weibley Sharp, of Columbia. February 6, 2021. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Wanamaker, David R. 52, of Holtwood. February 6, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-872-1779