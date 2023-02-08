Booth, Vearl P., Jr. 81, husband of Alva A. (Engroff) Booth. February 3, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Bubb, Michael David 83, husband of Patricia Bubb (Beidel), of New Holland. February 2, 2023. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, 717-854-0053

Green, Charles 72 of New Holland. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Higginbotham, Mary Jane 85, of Quarryville. February 5, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272

Hosler, Janice E. Hall 81, wife of Donald H. Hosler, of Paoli. February 2, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Koerner, Jeffrey Michael 41, husband of Amy (Souder) Koerner, of Columbia. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041

LaBow, Cheryl A. 69, of Mountville. February 6, 2023. ­Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513

MacKenzie, Daisy Maylee 52, wife of Richard Horst, of Lancaster. February 1, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Neuhauser-Freeman, Doreen Wife of James C. Freeman, Jr. February 3, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833

Neuroh, Stephen A. 60, companion of Kristy, of Lititz. January 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Null, Dorothy M. 90, formerly of Holtwood. February 6, 2023. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272

Stoner, Clarence B. 100, of Ephrata. February 6, 2023. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-865-5215

Weidman, Douglas Andrew 46, husband of Jennifer M. (Bollinger) Weidman, of Willow Street. February 2, 2023. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644

Wickersham, Harold Giles, Jr. 77, husband of Patricia A. Horn Wickersham, of Lancaster. February 6, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

