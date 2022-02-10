Andrews, Marie V. (Lewis)*  

92, of Elizabethtown. February 02, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543 

Bailey, Sharon M.  

62, fiancée of Antonio A. Owens, of Howard Avenue, Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Chalfant, David J.  

Of Millersville. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041 

Coches, Robert Charles  

79, of East Manchester Township. February 6, 2022. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc.,  717-767-1551 

De Vries, James N.  

86, of Robesonia. February 3, 2022. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc., 610-678-3461 

Fenninger, Darlene M.  

86, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Hathaway, Isaac Jr. * 

96, husband of Eleanor Hathaway, of Ithaca, NY. January 28, 2022. Bangs Funeral Home, 607-272-1922  

Horst, Lowell  

79, husband of Carolyn M. (Longenecker) Horst, of Hummelstown. February 6, 2022. Spence Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270 

Joelson, Donna Mae 

77, of Christiana. December 8, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900 

Kurczewski, James Joseph  

44, of Lancaster. January 27, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Longenecker, Carl H.  

93, of Lititz. February 5, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Miller-Pearsall, Noya R. * 

46, wife of Altrell Pearsall, of Harrisburg. February 1, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Powers, James A.* 

75,  husband of Marie (Finocchiaro) Powers, of Kinzers. February 6, 2022.  Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Roop, Donald G.  

83, husband of Audrey A. (Rowe) Roop, of Lancaster. February 6, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Roschel, Daniel L., Jr. 

87, formerly of Manor Township. February 4, 2022.  Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Rumbaugh, Sharon L.  

74, wife of Ross Rumbaugh, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100 

Smith, James Willison III* 

88, husband of Caro W. (Ray) Smith, of Lancaster.   February 1, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Stambaugh, Marie S. * 

65, wife of Kermit Stambaugh, Sr., of Gettysburg. February 2, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Thompson, Ronald W.  

76, husband of Marry Anne (Cole) Thompson, of Marietta. February 5, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.,  

717-653-5441 

Weaver, Idella M.  

91, formerly of Quarryville. February 6, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Sign up for our newsletter