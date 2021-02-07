Alvarado, Christian O. 30, of West Deptford, NJ. February 5, 2021. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Barger, Gerald M. 93, husband of Mary E. Barger, of Lancaster. February 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Belser, Robert B. 82, husband of Emiline (Goerg) Belser, of Lancaster. January 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bergan, Richard J. 88, husband of Joan Nolan Bergan, of Lancaster. February 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Homes & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Bradley, Joan Thomas 87, wife of William E. Bradley, Sr., of Brunnerville. January 10, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Brown, Judith E. 85, wife of John A. Brown, of Lancaster. January 25, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Carthage, Nicholas C. 99, of Lancaster, husband of Helen (Chiadis) Carthage. February 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Chatterjee, Hem Chandra 80, husband of Kamal R. (Mukherjee) Chatterjee, of Leola.February 4, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cunningham, Lorraine 85, of Lancaster. February 1, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Eshelman, Frederick Joseph 69, formerly of Strasburg. February 1, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hackman, Noreen S. 84, of Ephrata. February 6, 2021. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., 717-733-6181
Hackman, Wanda Beth 69, of Manor Twp. January 27, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Hess, Pauline B. 96, of Elizabethtown. February 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Hodapp, Nancy Ann 63, formerly of Lancaster. December 18, 2020.
Kain, Shirley M. 93, of Landisville. February 4, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Kelley, Walter L. 85, of Lancaster, companion of Connie White. February 1, 2021. Cremation Services of Pennsylvania, 717-392-3900
King, Yvonne Marcella Formerly of Lancaster. January 12, 2021. Wood Funeral Home, 215-878-5416
Kready, M. Eugene 87, formerly of Manheim. February 4, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Kurtz, John A., Jr. 87, of Lancaster. February 5, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Matos, Kevin Omar, Jr. 20, of Marietta. January 30, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Miller, John R., Sr. 80, of Lancaster. February 1, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Murphy, Georgiana L. 84, of Mount Joy. February 5, 2021. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Murr, Gloria 53, of Mountville. January 27, 2021. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Myers, C. Richard 83, of Ephrata. February 2, 2021. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Myers, Martha E. Wolgemuth 86, of Woodcrest Villa, Lancaster, wife of Lloyd S. Myers. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270
Panagiotakos, Anna D. 98. February 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Pelchy, Robin Lynn 58, formerly of Lancaster. February 2, 2021. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 814-274-8888
Perez, Carmen Rosie 58, partner of Karen Branche, of Lancaster. January 31, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Reisinger, Mary Ann 69, of Mountville. January 30, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Rittenhouse, Mildred M. 88, of Lancaster. February 3, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Rossi, Gladys L. Of Lititz. February 2, 2021. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-626-2317
Royer, David C. 90, of Landis Homes. January 16, 2021. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rumberger, John E. 87, of Lancaster. January 29, 2021. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Scheid, Frances May 76, wife of Robert F. Scheid, of East Lampeter Twp. February 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661
Sheets, Samuel J. 76, husband of Virgie (Bandy) Sheets, of Peach Bottom. February 4, 2021. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Stoeckl, William S., Sr. 88, husband of Virginia Mitchell Stoeckl, of Lancaster . February 2, 2021. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-872-5041
Tarbet, Oliver Junior 85, of Lancaster. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Trinkle, Ruthann 77, of Mount Joy. January 28, 2021. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Vassilos, Louis E. 77, husband of Kaye S. Boyer Vassilos, of New Holland. February 4, 2021. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Wenger, Carol Jane Burrows 86, wife of James Oliver Wenger. February 1, 2021. Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-687-7644