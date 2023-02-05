Bair, David S., Sr. Husband of Linda, formerly of East Petersburg. January 27, 2023

Barr, Edward M. 74, husband of Judy (Denlinger) Barr, of Lancaster. January 28, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Beck, Audrey 93, of Lancaster. January 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Becker, Daniel H. Sr. 90, husband of Rosemary Tucker Becker, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Breault, Richard Lee 72, husband of Janet Breault, of Elizabethtown. February 2, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 717-367-1543

Brenner, Jay E. 65, husband of Roberta K. (Peters) Brenner, of Conestoga. February 1, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Brewer, Samuel Henry 91, of Marietta. February 1, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370

Brooks, Holly 68, wife of Mark Decker, of Lancaster. January 26, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Centini, George F., Jr. 85, companion of Gary Hufford. January 31, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Consylman, Eugene 79, husband of Shirley Ann Brugger Consylman, of Ephrata. January 18, 2023. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472

Darity, Marilyn Martin 73, wife of William Rance Darity, of Kinzers. January 31, 2023

Derliunas, Barbara A. 76, wife of Stanley W. Derliunas, of Quarryville. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Elmer, Kathryn Lorraine 85, wife of Charles Elmer, formerly of Ephrata. December 31, 2022

Erb, Joan C. 96, formerly of Lancaster. January 27, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Fischer, Darlene K. 68, wife of Ronald Fischer, of Willow Street. February 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

Garner, Jack E. Jr. Husband of Joi Garner, of Mount Joy. January 30, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Gochal, Assunta 99, of Willow Valley. February 2, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Goshert, Dennis C., Sr. 75, husband of Linda (Hagy) Goshert, formerly of Akron. January 24, 2023. Melson Funeral Services, 302-732-9000

Hanna, Ronald John 81, husband of Janet, of New Holland. January 31, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Hershey, Verna M. 97, formerly of Lititz. February 2, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270

Horst, Brittney Ann 34, wife of Benjamin W. Horst, of Lititz. January 26, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-626-2464

Horst, John K. 95, of Lancaster. January 25, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Hostetter, Wilmer L. Husband of Joyce L. Landis Hostetter. February 3, 2023. Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc., 610-932-9584

Kramer, Albert 79, husband of Claire (Maguire), of Ephrata. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444

Larmie, David J. 85, husband of Carol J. (Harding) Larmie, of Willow Street. January 30, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283

Lehman, Harold Edward 90, of Wrightsville. February 2, 2023. Etzweiler Funeral Home, 717-252-1313

Lindberg, John L., Jr. Formerly of Ephrata. January 23, 2023. Munson-Lovetere Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc., 203-263-2146

Lisinski, Georgia 81, of Lititz. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

MacVaugh, Thomas W. Husband of Janice (Heggan) MacVaugh, of Lancaster. January 27, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Miller, Kenneth R. II 77, of Landis Homes, husband of Marcia Miller. February 3, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Molloy, Ann J. (Gagnon) 96, of Lititz. January 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Nigro, Nicholas Vincent 22, of Lititz. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Ogden, Sharon 76, of Mount Joy. January 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Pfautz, Joe H. II 76, husband of Ruth L. Pfautz, of Lititz. January 27, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Pohl, Wilhelm 83, husband of Carolyn (Beach) Pohl. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sangrey, Barry F. 82, husband of Janice E. (Brown) Sangrey, of Lititz. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Schademan, Rhoda M. 90, of Mount Joy. January 26, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-4371

Schebler, William J. Sr. 75, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300

Shenk, David W. 85, husband of Grace Witmer Shenk. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sholmartin, Oliver M. 94, husband of Sally (Davidson) Sholmartin, of Denver. February 2, 2023. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531

Speitel, Charles Paul Jr. 93, husband of Teresa Mason Speitel, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Sprenkle, Gene B. 97, of Lancaster. January 29, 2023. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-393-9661

Stacy, Esther McCarty 94. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100

Steen, Ann 94, of Denver. January 29, 2023. Mark J. Hummel Funeral Home, 610-370-1300

Vuono, Vincent Jr. 65, husband of Jean Marie (Gainer) Vuono, of Marietta. February 2, 2023. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441

Weaver, James A. Jr. 85, of East Earl. February 3, 2023. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444

Wilkerson, Fort Hill 89, husband of Barbara Wilkerson, of Willow Street and Nanuet, NY. February 2, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097

Zimmerman, Donald 68, husband of Deborah, of Quarryville. January 17, 2023. Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-464-4600

