Chubb, Harold E.  

83, husband of Sarah Ann (Heiss) Chubb, of Manheim. February 4, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530          

Collemacine, Edward R.  

64, husband of Carol (Becker) Collemacine, of Denver. February 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531 

Deiter, A. Irene  

93, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Flores, Juan Pena* 

48, husband of Judith Ventia, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Kashner, Alvin Edward  

87, of Cookeville, Tennessee. February 3, 2022. Presley Funeral Home, 931-528-1044 

Kendig, Nancy Carolyn Noakes  

85, of Penny Road, Holtwood. February 2, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272 

Kirtley, John Garrett  

54, husband of Wendy L. Kelley Kirtley, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Peck, David Hamilton, Jr. 

32, formerly of Lancaster. January 20, 2022. Boulger Funeral Home, 701-237-6441 

Schoenberger, Robert W. * 

78, of Lititz. Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221 

Serrano-Alvarado, Santiago* 

81, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776 

Shaub, Samuel H.  

83, of Sandy, OR. January 15, 2022. Crown Memorial Centers, Cremation & Burial, 503-783-6865 

Vogel, Albert G., Jr. 

85, husband of Phyllis E. Geyer Vogel, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

