Chubb, Harold E.
83, husband of Sarah Ann (Heiss) Chubb, of Manheim. February 4, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Collemacine, Edward R.
64, husband of Carol (Becker) Collemacine, of Denver. February 1, 2022. Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-336-6531
Deiter, A. Irene
93, of Lancaster. February 3, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Flores, Juan Pena*
48, husband of Judith Ventia, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Kashner, Alvin Edward
87, of Cookeville, Tennessee. February 3, 2022. Presley Funeral Home, 931-528-1044
Kendig, Nancy Carolyn Noakes
85, of Penny Road, Holtwood. February 2, 2022. Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Kirtley, John Garrett
54, husband of Wendy L. Kelley Kirtley, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Peck, David Hamilton, Jr.
32, formerly of Lancaster. January 20, 2022. Boulger Funeral Home, 701-237-6441
Schoenberger, Robert W. *
78, of Lititz. Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., 800-720-8221
Serrano-Alvarado, Santiago*
81, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 717-393-1776
Shaub, Samuel H.
83, of Sandy, OR. January 15, 2022. Crown Memorial Centers, Cremation & Burial, 503-783-6865
Vogel, Albert G., Jr.
85, husband of Phyllis E. Geyer Vogel, of Manheim. February 1, 2022. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341