Bare, Evelyn M.  

90, of Garden Spot Village. January 30, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Beyer, Patricia A.  

Of Duncannon. January 30, 2022. Sullivan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 717-732-5400 

Brown, Imogene 

87, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Clark, William L.  

82, of Stevens. January 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Clawson, Kirk A. * 

27, husband of Tyasia Striver, of Mount Joy. January 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100     

Cox, Beatrice Blanche (Barr) 

97, of Dorothea Park. January 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300  

Eshleman, Fay W.  

85, of Lititz. January 28, 2022.  Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Greer, Ruthann E. * 

66, of Peach Bottom. January 29, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Groff, Kenneth H.   

68, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Groff, Mildred J.  

90, wife of Robert Charles Groff, of Quarryville. January 28, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530  

Grube, John K.  

84, husband of JoAnn (Boehler) Grube, of Lititz. January 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Hicks, Katherine F. 

82, of New Holland. January 28, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444 

Horning, Carol F.  

75, wife of Donald M. Horning, of New Holland. January 31, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Hostetter, Dorothy M.  

95, of Carlisle. January 27, 2022. Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-243-4511  

Kauffman, James  

79, husband of Nancy L. (Keperling) Kauffman, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022.   Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300 

Lembo, Maryellen 

70, wife of John Lembo, of Columbia. January 31, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633 

Moschette, Paul C.  

73, of Gettysburg. January 25, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097   

Mundorf, Howard L.  

78, of Lancaster. January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100  

Reck, Mary Margaret (Kelly) * 

78, of Mount Union. January 23, 2022. Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 814-515-0094 

Shutt, Robert W.  

87, husband of Sandra C. (Mather) Shutt, of Elizabethtown. January 28, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543              

Snyder, Diane Jean  

74, wife of Wayne A. Snyder, of Bowmansville. January 29, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122 

Stoltzfus, Elizabeth R.  

81, wife of David F. Stoltzfus, of 317 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers. February 1, 2022.  Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Styer, Louise A.* 

66, of Ephrata. January 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

Swartz, Martin L.  

86, husband of Janis (Kreider) Swartz, of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100    

Weaver, Carol B.  

79, formerly of Ephrata. January 28, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Weaver, Martha Kauffman 

100, formerly of Atglen. January 31, 2022.  Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Wilson, Diane Jean Landis  

67, wife of Lawson Wilson, of Lititz. December 28, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341 

Sign up for our newsletter