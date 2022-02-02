Bare, Evelyn M.
90, of Garden Spot Village. January 30, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Beyer, Patricia A.
Of Duncannon. January 30, 2022. Sullivan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 717-732-5400
Brown, Imogene
87, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Clark, William L.
82, of Stevens. January 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Clawson, Kirk A. *
27, husband of Tyasia Striver, of Mount Joy. January 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Cox, Beatrice Blanche (Barr)
97, of Dorothea Park. January 29, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Eshleman, Fay W.
85, of Lititz. January 28, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Greer, Ruthann E. *
66, of Peach Bottom. January 29, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Groff, Kenneth H.
68, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Groff, Mildred J.
90, wife of Robert Charles Groff, of Quarryville. January 28, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Grube, John K.
84, husband of JoAnn (Boehler) Grube, of Lititz. January 25, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Hicks, Katherine F.
82, of New Holland. January 28, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, Inc., 717-354-0444
Horning, Carol F.
75, wife of Donald M. Horning, of New Holland. January 31, 2022. Groff-High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Hostetter, Dorothy M.
95, of Carlisle. January 27, 2022. Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 717-243-4511
Kauffman, James
79, husband of Nancy L. (Keperling) Kauffman, of Lancaster. February 1, 2022. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Lembo, Maryellen
70, wife of John Lembo, of Columbia. January 31, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-684-6633
Moschette, Paul C.
73, of Gettysburg. January 25, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Mundorf, Howard L.
78, of Lancaster. January 26, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Reck, Mary Margaret (Kelly) *
78, of Mount Union. January 23, 2022. Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 814-515-0094
Shutt, Robert W.
87, husband of Sandra C. (Mather) Shutt, of Elizabethtown. January 28, 2022. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Snyder, Diane Jean
74, wife of Wayne A. Snyder, of Bowmansville. January 29, 2022. Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 717-445-5122
Stoltzfus, Elizabeth R.
81, wife of David F. Stoltzfus, of 317 Spring Garden Rd., Kinzers. February 1, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Styer, Louise A.*
66, of Ephrata. January 30, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Swartz, Martin L.
86, husband of Janis (Kreider) Swartz, of Lititz. January 31, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Weaver, Carol B.
79, formerly of Ephrata. January 28, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Weaver, Martha Kauffman
100, formerly of Atglen. January 31, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Wilson, Diane Jean Landis
67, wife of Lawson Wilson, of Lititz. December 28, 2021. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341