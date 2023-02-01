Carson, Dolores M. 87, wife of Leonard D. Carson, of Lancaster. January 30, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Dorofee, John Michael 66, husband of Melanie (Jacobs) Dorofee, of Lititz. January 20, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Eckenroth, Larry T. 62, of Denver, husband of Melody Jo (Fasnacht) Eckenroth. January 28, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Gallo, Steven 46, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Getz, Gregory Ivan 72, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Glick, Jason Lee Infant son of John David and Mary Ann Zook Glick, of 5466 Umbletown Road, Gap. January 30, 2023. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Gonzalez, Maria DelCarmen Baez 55, of Bainbridge. January 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Greineder, Stanley P. 58, of Ronks. January 30, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Haldeman, Dianne G. 75, wife of Michael J. Haldeman, of Columbia. January 30, 2023. Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 717-684-2370
Hart, Lola Kathleen 91, formerly of Georgetown. January 29, 2023. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Keener, Virgie L. 98. January 28, 2023. Buch Funeral Home, Inc., 717-665-4341
Klaassen, Joseph 98, formerly of Bowmansville. January 27, 2023. Good Sipler Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909
Kohl, Joseph Franklin 62, husband of Deborah Kohl, of Lumberton, NC. January 22, 2023.
Larmie, David 86, husband of Carol Larmie, of Willow Street. January 30, 2023. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Lefever, Shirley A. 89, of Lancaster. January 30, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Longenecker, Shirley J. (Shaffer) 85, wife of John L. Longenecker, of Elizabethtown. January 27, 2023. Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-367-1543
Mann, Robert H. Jr. 79, husband of Elaine Mann, of Lancaster. January 25, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rineer, Joan B. 91. January 14, 2023. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Rineer, Randy Husband of Patty, formerly of Lancaster. December 16, 2022. DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 717-394-4097
Sauders, John V. 70, husband of Patti M. Eckert Sauders, of Lancaster. January 27, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Sechrist, Andrew Alan 49, of Lancaster. January 24, 2023. Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 717-394-5300
Smith, Robert E. 70, husband of Julia Gifford Smith, of Atglen. January 30, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Smoker, Wilmer J. 56, husband of Carolyn King Smoker, of Ronks. January 31, 2023. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Snyder, Kathryn 91, of Lancaster. January 28, 2023. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Thorsen, Margaret 92, of Lancaster. January 31, 2023. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Tkachenko, Oleg V. 42, husband of Julie C. Ott Tkachenko, of Manheim. January 29, 2023. Spence Funeral &Cremation Services, Inc., 717-664-2270