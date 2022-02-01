Bollinger, Jeffrey R.
47, husband of Debra S. (Keffer) Bollinger, of Reinholds. January 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Burkhart, Kenneth E.
79, of Washington Boro. January 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513
Cohen, Joseph L. *
95, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Ford, Louis Charles
93, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. January 27, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444
Funk, John A. *
74, husband of Mary Ellen Funk, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272
Gingerich, Matthew Karl
28, of Conestoga. January 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Grube, Frances I.
98, formerly of Rothsville. January 30, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472
Haldeman, Gloria M.
80, of Leola. January 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833
Louthian, Donna Fae *
81, of Peach Bottom. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Louthian, Ronald D. Sr.*
81, of Peach Bottom. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Martin, Fred W.
84, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967
Mummau, Mildred Marie Neese
65, wife of David T. Mummau, of Milton Grove. January 29, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441
Reinford, Leslie K.
41, husband of Debra Lynn (Waldner) Reinford, of Columbia. January 28, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588
Stehman, Glenn F.
85, of Lititz. January 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100
Stoltzfus, Glenn*
62, of Lebanon. January 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Swinehart, Arlene Virginia
Of Quarryville. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272
Trout, Alice
96, of Quarryville. January 30, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530
Trout, Bonnie L.*
72, wife of Frederick Trout, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283
Wenrich, Magdalene (Stauffer) *
90, of Mohnton. January 27, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909