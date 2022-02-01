Bollinger, Jeffrey R.  

47, husband of Debra S. (Keffer) Bollinger, of Reinholds. January 27, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Burkhart, Kenneth E.  

79, of Washington Boro. January 29, 2022. Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-285-4513 

Cohen, Joseph L. * 

95, of Lancaster. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272 

Ford, Louis Charles  

93, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland. January 27, 2022. Groff High Funeral Home, 717-354-0444 

Funk, John A. * 

74, husband of Mary Ellen Funk, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 717-786-3272 

Gingerich, Matthew Karl   

28, of Conestoga. January 29, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Grube, Frances I.  

98, formerly of Rothsville. January 30, 2022. Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., 717-733-2472 

Haldeman, Gloria M.  

80, of Leola. January 29, 2022. Furman Home for Funerals, 717-656-6833 

Louthian, Donna Fae * 

81, of Peach Bottom. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530  

Louthian, Ronald D. Sr.*  

81, of Peach Bottom. January 17, 2022. Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530 

Martin, Fred W.  

84, of Lancaster. January 31, 2022. Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 610-593-5967 

Mummau, Mildred Marie Neese  

65, wife of David T. Mummau, of Milton Grove. January 29, 2022. Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 717-653-5441 

Reinford, Leslie K. 

41, husband of Debra Lynn (Waldner) Reinford, of Columbia. January 28, 2022. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc., 717-949-6588 

Stehman, Glenn F.  

85, of Lititz. January 29, 2022. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-560-5100   

Stoltzfus, Glenn* 

62, of Lebanon. January 30, 2022.  Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Swinehart, Arlene Virginia 

Of Quarryville. January 30, 2022. Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Inc., 717-786-3272 

Trout, Alice  

96, of Quarryville. January 30, 2022. Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 717-786-3530          

Trout, Bonnie L.* 

72, wife of Frederick Trout, of New Providence. January 30, 2022. Cremation Services of Lancaster, 717-273-6283 

Wenrich, Magdalene (Stauffer) * 

90, of Mohnton. January 27, 2022. Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 717-336-4909 

